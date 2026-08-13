Belgium-based Ghanaian TikToker Selxy Vida has reportedly passed away after collapsing at work

Her death prompted some social media users to question Ajagurajah’s claimed spiritual protection

TikToker Jose later apologised after his comments reportedly left the spiritual leader in tears

The reported death of Belgium-based Ghanaian TikToker Selxy Vida has sparked grief and controversy across social media.

Ajagurajah breaks down on TikTok Live following Vida's allegations. Image credit: Ajagurajah

Source: TikTok

Selxy Vida reportedly collapsed at work and was taken to hospital, where she later passed away. The TikToker had recently announced that she was pregnant, making the news particularly painful for her followers.

Although reports about her passing have circulated widely, her family has yet to publicly confirm the exact cause of death. Previous reports also indicated that a video of her announcing the pregnancy circulated after the tragic news emerged.

Ajagurajah faced criticism on TikTok

Selxy Vida was known to have a connection with Prophet Ajagurajah, whose real name is Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, and his spiritual movement.

Following her death, some TikTok users targeted the spiritual leader, questioning why the protection he claims to provide his followers had supposedly failed to save her.

The criticism appeared to take a heavy emotional toll on Ajagurajah. During a TikTok live session, he broke down in tears while reacting to the comments and mourning Selxy Vida.

His emotional appearance attracted sympathy from some social media users, who argued that it was unfair to blame him for a death whose circumstances had not been officially established.

TikToker Jose apologised to Ajagurajah

One of the TikTok personalities who reportedly criticised Ajagurajah, known as Jose, later joined a live session to apologise.

Jose asked the spiritual leader for forgiveness and expressed regret over his earlier comments. The apology left Ajagurajah emotional once again as he reflected on the attacks directed at him.

Selxy Vida’s passing has since generated tributes from fellow content creators and followers, while many continue to await an official statement from her family.

Ajagurajah clashes with elder brother on TikTok

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, had once again found himself at the centre of public attention after engaging in a heated exchange with his elder brother, Yaw Boakye, during a TikTok Live session on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Although the exact cause of the renewed family feud remains unclear, the livestream captured the two brothers trading harsh words and making a series of accusations against each other before hundreds of viewers.

During the confrontation, Ajagurajah admitted that he had played a role in his elder brother's arrest. According to him, he reported the matter to the police following disagreements between them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh