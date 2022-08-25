Oyerepa FM in the Ashanti Region has landed in trouble after a popular politician Odike made allegations against traditional rulers deemed damaging

Odike had claimed the chiefs were behind galamsey activities in the region because their destructive activities persist in their backyards

The Kumasi Traditional Council said because Oyerepa FM gave its platform to the politician to make the damaging allegations, it must close down even as the station has apologised

A budding radio station in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital, has been ordered to shut down following popular politician Odike's allegations against traditional rulers in the region.

Akwasi Addai (Odike) had alleged that chiefs in the area were behind illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey. He said that was why their destructive activities of galamsey were progressing in their backyard.

Galamsey remains a menace in Ghana, destroying forests, vegetation and freshwater bodies.

Akwasi Addai 'Odike' is a polItician and a businessman.

Source: Original

Odike, also a businessman, had told Oyerepa FM that he would lead a big demonstration against the chiefs and Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Ashanti Paramountcy.

Offended by the comments, Manhyia banished Odike and ordered him to retract and apologise for the allegation, but he refused.

And on Thursday, August 25, 2022, when a delegation from Oyerepa FM visited Manhyia to calm the chiefs and apologise for Odike's comments, the Kumasi Traditional Council ordered the station to shut down.

The Acting President of the Council, Baffuor Amankwatia VI, the Bantamahene, said because Oyerepa FM gave Odike the platform to make the damaging allegations, the station must shut down.

"If you want Manhyia to give you a hearing, then you have to close down your radio station from Friday, August 26 until the pending issue is resolved. If not, we won't won't take it lightly when you appear before us again," Joy News quoted the Bantamahene.

Odike Fears For Life After Escaping Alleged Assassination Attempt; Police Begin Investigations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Odike, founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), narrowly escaped death on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Armed men are said to have attacked his office at Patase in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi. In the ensuing melee, cars parked in front of the office were vandalised.

The businessman turned politician is in a running feud with Manhyia Palace after he accused chiefs in the region of failing to help end the ‘galamsey’ menace.

