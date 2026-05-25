A family of five has survived after their home collapsed while they were inside at Aboso in Ghana’s Western Region

The incident is believed to have been triggered by heavy rainfall and weakened ground conditions linked to illegal mining activities in the area

Residents are expressing growing concern over underground tunnels that are undermining the stability of homes and increasing safety

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A family of five has survived after their home collapsed while they were inside at Aboso, near Tarkwa in Ghana’s Western Region.

The structural failure was reportedly triggered by torrential rainfall combined with the hazardous effects of illegal mining.

Watch how a family of five narrowly escaped death as a residential property collapses in Aboso. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to video footage shared on X, prolonged downpours severely weakened the ground beneath the property, leading to its collapse.

The disaster has been worsened by widespread underground tunnels excavated by illegal miners, which have significantly undermined the stability of residential structures.

Community anxieties deepen over hollowed ground

The combination of severe weather and excavated soil has heightened local fears about the safety of nearby homes built over these hidden vulnerabilities.

“When you stamp your feet on the ground in Aboso, you can hear the sound underneath.”

Recent rainfall continues to expose and worsen these subterranean weaknesses, increasing the risk to residents.

Official bodies are yet to issue a formal statement on the incident or address safety concerns within the community.

Watch the X video below:

Three die in chieftaincy dispute

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that three people were killed in a shooting incident linked to a chieftaincy dispute in Funsi, with police arresting 34 suspects.

The victims were identified as Fufulu Nandug, Yussif Samahan and Amadu Lukman, whose bodies were recovered during police operations.

Security had been intensified in the area as authorities investigate the violence and urge residents to remain calm and cooperate.

Source: YEN.com.gh