A final investigation by AIB Ghana has concluded that the Tema aircraft crash, which claimed two lives

The microlight aircraft had a history of repeated overheating issues that were not properly repaired

The report also raised concerns over the absence of flight permits and pilot actions, which further contributed to the fatal incident

The Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB Ghana) has concluded that the aircraft crash in Tema, which claimed two lives, was caused by engine failure linked to poor maintenance practices.

Presenting its final report on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, the Bureau said the microlight aircraft suffered repeated mechanical problems that were not properly rectified before further operations.

Committee uncovers the exact cause of the Tema aircraft crash which claimed the lives of Elder Donkor's sons, Captain Frank Amoaning Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkor. Photo credit: YEN.com.gh.

Source: Facebook

Investigators revealed that the aircraft had experienced multiple engine overheating incidents during short flights and landings in Ho.

According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, these episodes were reportedly accompanied by white smoke coming from the engine.

What Tema aircraft crash report said

According to the findings, the recurring faults were not adequately addressed, allowing the aircraft to continue operating despite clear warning signs of mechanical failure.

The report further disclosed that the pilot attempted to manage the overheating problem by pouring water onto the engine.

Investigators described this action as inappropriate and unsafe, noting that it failed to resolve the underlying mechanical issue.

AIB Ghana also established that no flight permits had been issued for the aircraft’s movement at the time of the incident.

This meant Air Traffic Control (ATC) was not aware of its operations or its history of mechanical faults, raising serious safety concerns.

Head of Investigation Captain Paul Fordjour said the findings point to engine failure as the likely cause of the crash, with pilot actions during the flight also contributing to the incident.

“There was destruction due to persistent communication on the cell phone,” he added, pointing to additional human-factor concerns identified during the investigation.

Victims of Tema plane crash identified

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the victims of the plane crash at Tema Community One on March 16, 2026, had been identified

They were Captain Frank Donkor, a pilot with 15 years of experience, and his brother, Elijah

The brothers are the sons of Elder Frank Donkor of the Hebron Prayer Camp

Source: YEN.com.gh