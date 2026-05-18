A road traffic accident on the Oda–Oda Nkwanta road has claimed the life of Kofi Nti, aide to the Mp for Akyem Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah

The tragic crash, involving a New Patriotic Party pick-up vehicle, also left three others in critical condition

The incident adds to a worrying rise in fatal road accidents in the Eastern Region, with investigations currently ongoing

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A devastating road traffic accident on the Oda–Oda Nkwanta road has resulted in the death of Kofi Nti, the personal aide to Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the Member of Parliament for Akyem Oda.

According to a report by GhanaWeb on Monday, May 18, 2026, the untimely incident occurred whilst Kofi Nti and the driver of a New Patriotic Party (NPP) pick-up vehicle were travelling towards Oda Nkwanta.

Kofi Nti, the personal aide to the Akyem Oda MP, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, dies in a tragic road accident. Photo credit: Alexander Akwasi Acquah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The duo were reportedly on their way to observe and monitor the constituency’s ongoing NPP polling station elections.

Three people remain in critical condition

According to reports, the tragedy unfolded when the NPP pick-up vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

Whilst the aide to the MP lost his life in the impact, three other individuals sustained severe injuries. They are currently hospitalised and fighting for their lives.

The incident marks a worrying trend in the Eastern Region, which has witnessed a series of fatal road crashes in recent weeks.

Notably, this tragedy follows another recent accident in the region that claimed the life of the former Eastern Regional Coordinator of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Secretariat.

Kofi Nti was highly regarded within his political party, where he was widely known for his unwavering commitment and dedicated service. He is survived by his wife and children.

Meanwhile, law enforcement and transport authorities are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision, with further details regarding the cause of the crash yet to be officially released.

Second accused person in rice scandal dies

YEN.com.gh reported previously that the OSP had confirmed the death of James Keck Osei, the second accused in the ongoing rice scandal trial.

Keck Osei was standing trial with three others over claims they conspired to fraudulently clear 10 rice containers.

The High Court was expected to determine the next procedural steps for the remaining accused as the case continues.

Source: YEN.com.gh