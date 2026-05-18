Kofi Nti: Aide to Akyem Oda MP Dies in Tragic Road Accident
- A road traffic accident on the Oda–Oda Nkwanta road has claimed the life of Kofi Nti, aide to the Mp for Akyem Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah
- The tragic crash, involving a New Patriotic Party pick-up vehicle, also left three others in critical condition
- The incident adds to a worrying rise in fatal road accidents in the Eastern Region, with investigations currently ongoing
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A devastating road traffic accident on the Oda–Oda Nkwanta road has resulted in the death of Kofi Nti, the personal aide to Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the Member of Parliament for Akyem Oda.
According to a report by GhanaWeb on Monday, May 18, 2026, the untimely incident occurred whilst Kofi Nti and the driver of a New Patriotic Party (NPP) pick-up vehicle were travelling towards Oda Nkwanta.
The duo were reportedly on their way to observe and monitor the constituency’s ongoing NPP polling station elections.
Three people remain in critical condition
According to reports, the tragedy unfolded when the NPP pick-up vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.
Whilst the aide to the MP lost his life in the impact, three other individuals sustained severe injuries. They are currently hospitalised and fighting for their lives.
The incident marks a worrying trend in the Eastern Region, which has witnessed a series of fatal road crashes in recent weeks.
Notably, this tragedy follows another recent accident in the region that claimed the life of the former Eastern Regional Coordinator of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Secretariat.
Kofi Nti was highly regarded within his political party, where he was widely known for his unwavering commitment and dedicated service. He is survived by his wife and children.
Meanwhile, law enforcement and transport authorities are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision, with further details regarding the cause of the crash yet to be officially released.
Second accused person in rice scandal dies
YEN.com.gh reported previously that the OSP had confirmed the death of James Keck Osei, the second accused in the ongoing rice scandal trial.
Keck Osei was standing trial with three others over claims they conspired to fraudulently clear 10 rice containers.
The High Court was expected to determine the next procedural steps for the remaining accused as the case continues.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.