Champions League final: Boost for PSG as key duo return for Arsenal clash

Paris-Saint Germain welcome back two key superstars ahead of Champions League final against Arsenal

Arsenal reach their first European final since 2006, defeating Atletico Madrid in a tense semi-final tie

PSG seeks back-to-back Champions League titles after winning last season's final convincingly against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain have received a major boost ahead of the Champions League final with the return of two key players ahead of their clash against Arsenal.

The Parisians will face Arsenal in the Champions League final at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on Saturday, May 30.

Standing between Luis Enrique’s side and a back-to-back Champions League crown are Arsenal, who edged past Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate after a tense semi-final tie, booking their place in the showpiece for only the second time in 20 years.

A Bukayo Saka goal proved decisive as Arsenal secured their first European final since 2006, when they lost to Barcelona in Paris, after narrowly overcoming Atletico Madrid across two intense semi-final legs.

The final is a repeat of last season’s semi-final, where PSG triumphed 3-1 on aggregate before going on to crush Inter Milan 5-0 in the final in Munich to lift their first Champions League trophy, winning 1-0 at the Emirates and completing the job with a 2-1 home victory.

PSG last played on May 17, losing 2-1 to Paris FC on the day they were confirmed Ligue 1 champions again, in a match where Ousmane Dembele suffered an injury after just 27 minutes, sparking concern ahead of the final.

Luis Enrique later organised an indoor friendly match featuring 20-minute halves, although the Ballon d’Or holder was not involved.

Dembele and Hakimi return to fitness

French reports suggest Dembele has returned to training on Tuesday as he steps up his recovery in time for Saturday’s final.

The other concern for PSG is Achraf Hakimi, with L’Équipe reporting that he is unlikely to be fit enough to start the final after suffering a thigh injury in the first leg of the semi-final against Bayern Munich.

Like Dembele, Hakimi also missed the indoor friendly but is expected to return to training on Wednesday, leaving Enrique to decide whether to risk him from the start after a long spell out.

Source: YEN.com.gh