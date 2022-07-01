The representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ghana has confirmed Ghana has indeed requested a financial programme

Albert Touna-Mama said the IMF will assist Ghana to restore macroeconomics stability, safeguard debt sustainability, promote sustainable growth

Akufo-Addo made a surprise U-turn on Friday, July 1, 2022, when he directed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to engage the multilateral institution for a financial bailout programme

Ghana Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has confirmed that the institution has received a request from the Ghanaian government for economic support.

Albert Touna-Mama is the IMF representative in Ghana. Source: Twitter/@ATounaMama

Source: Twitter

Albert Touna-Mama tweeted on Friday, July 1, 2022, that the IMF is ready to assist Ghana in restoring macroeconomic stability.

“We can confirm that the authorities have been in touch to request Fund’s support to Ghana’s own economic programme.

“The IMF stands ready to assist Ghana to restore macroeconomics stability, safeguard debt sustainability, promote inclusive and sustainable growth,” the full tweet read.

President Directs Finance Minister To Engage IMF For Economic Programme

YEN.com.gh has reported previously that President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to begin formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic programme.

The global economic disruption triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war has worsened Ghana's macroeconomy. High public debt, rising inflation and depleting foreign reserves have destabilised the balance of payment.

Economic hardship in Ghana has remained a topical national issue since the start of 2022.

