The ECG has announced maintenance and fault-related power outages across parts of the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions on Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Affected areas include communities in Accra East, Accra West, Ashanti and Tema, with outages expected at different times

The company has apologised for the inconvenience and assured residents that power will be restored after the completion of maintenance repairs

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that parts of the Accra East Region will experience power interruptions on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, due to scheduled maintenance works and a technical fault.

Acoording to a report by Graphiconline, the planned maintenance exercise is expected to run from 9:00am to 5:00pm, affecting communities including Amrahia Goil Filling Station, Agbogba Junction, Wisconsin University area, parts of North Legon, Top Herbal, Akatsi Abor, Agbogba Police Container and adjoining communities.

ECG announces power outages in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions today, June 3, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Separately, a fault caused by a burnt high-tension pole at Abokobi Masalakyi has led to an outage in areas such as Abokobi Defizzy Mall and surrounding locations.

The ECG has indicated that technical teams are working to fix the issue and restore power supply.

Accra West Region scheduled for maintenance works

In the Accra West Region, residents are also expected to face outages as maintenance activities are carried out between 9:00am and 5:00pm.

Affected areas include SCC Junction, the ECG Bortianor office vicinity, Abease, Achiama, Obeyeyie, Ayikai Doblo and nearby communities.

Ashanti Region to experience emergency outages

The Ashanti Region will see two separate power interruptions on the same day. A planned maintenance exercise from 9:00am to 5:00pm will affect communities such as Odumase, Akokoaso, Hemang, and Krodua.

In addition, emergency maintenance scheduled from 9:00am to 3:00pm will impact several communities, including Bibiani, Subiri, Anwiaso, Akyease, Kwamekrom, Mensin Gold Mining Company area, Tanodumase, Nyinahin, Kuffour Camp and others. The emergency works are intended to improve service reliability in the area.

Tema region maintenance set for afternoon hours

The Tema Region will also experience planned maintenance from 10:00am to 4:00pm,,

The affected areas include, Communities 19 and 20, Awudu Issaka, St Bakhita, Afariwaa Junction, Gbetsile, Kakasunaka, Soldier Line, and surrounding areas.

ECG Appeals For Public Understanding And Cooperation

The ECG has expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the planned outages and fault-related disruptions.

The company has urged residents in affected areas to make alternative arrangements for essential activities that depend on electricity during the maintenance periods.

It further assured the public that power would be restored promptly after the completion of the scheduled works and the repair of the faulty infrastructure, while encouraging customers to rely on official communication channels for updates.

GMet warns of downpours today

Meanhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the GMet had forecast misty morning conditions followed by sunny intervals and possible thunderstorms across Ghana on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Scattered to widespread rain was expected to affect coastal, middle, transition and northern areas from the afternoon into the evening.

The agency attributed the rainfall to a slow-moving rainstorm from southwestern Nigeria and has urged the public to monitor updates.

Source: YEN.com.gh