A former Finance Minister has declared his intention to contest for the NDC flagbearership elections when nominations are opened

Dr Kwabena Duffuor said the desire to save Ghana from the current economic crisis is one of his motivations for seeking the high office of the land

Dr Duffuor is expected to face stiff competition from former President John Mahama and former KMA mayor, Kojo Bonsu

The NDC flagbearership election is heating up as the days' inch closer to the 2023 National Delegates Congress.

A former Minister of Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has become the latest to declare his intention to seek the party's mandate for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor

The entry of Dr Duffuor comes at a time when the nation is reeling under an economic crisis caused by ballooning debt stock, skyrocketing prices of goods and services and the cedi-dollar depreciation.

Officially announcing his bid at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, November 3, 2023, Dr Duffuor said he was motivated to save the country from the current economic turmoil.

"Throughout my life, whenever I have been called to serve my country, I have answered with alacrity…..The temporary shifts we have grown used to in this country must give way to a permanent change in attitude and priorities. We must witness the dawn of a new era, where country trumps person and progress trumps power," he added.

The former Governor of the Bank of Ghana also added that he would embark on a nationwide outreach tour in the next few weeks to engage party members and explain to them what he means by the Ghanaian Dream.

Dr Duffuor served as Minister of Finance under the former Mills/Mahama governments between 2009 and 2013.

Before that, he was the Governor of the Central Bank during the first NDC government under the late former President Rawlings.

The largest opposition NDC has slated next year for its National Delegates Congress to elect a flagbearer after its National Executive Elections on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

NDC Flagbearership race: Mahama faces stiff competition from Dr Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu

A former mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, has already announced his desire to contest for the flagbearership elections.

There are indications that former President Mahama is also nursing the ambition of seeking to lead the party even though no official statement has yet been made.

In a recent interview with VOA, Mahama said he would officially declare his intentions on whether to lead the party or not next year.

Bringing Konadu back will darken NDC election chances - Ben Ephson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that pollster Ben Ephson has advised against any move by the NDC to get the wife of the party’s late founder, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, to their fold.

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper said such an attempt would annoy some party members.

