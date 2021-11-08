Kennedy Agyapong's family has spoken on lingering rumours that he is sick and down with a stroke

In an interview on radio, the Assin Central MP's son Kenneth Agyapong disclosed that his father was doing well

According to him, Ken Agyapong travelled to the United States to relax and he is 'cool' so Ghanaians should disregard all rumours

Kenneth Agyapong, the son of Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, has denied rumours that his father is sick.

According to Kenneth, his father is not sick but has travelled to the United States to relax.

Stroke rumours

There have been lingering rumours in the past two weeks that the vociferous MP had suffered a stroke and was immobile.

The rumours came at a time when the MP who is always in the media went away from the limelight.

Afia Schwar prayers

The rumour of Kennedy Agyapong's supposed stroke was given prominence after Afia Schwarzenegger shared a photo of him and asked for prayers.

Schwar's post attracted interest on social media with many stars including Nana Ama McBrown who offered prayers for his recovery.

Ken Agyapong is well

But speaking in an interview on Oman FM, the MP's son indicated that even though it was good for Schwar and others to show love to his father, he was well.

He revealed that Ken Agyapong had wanted to come out to clear the air but he advised against it on the basis that he must make his presence felt and absence missed.

Kenneth urged the public to disregard claims that the MP is down with a stroke ad was immobile in the United States.

He added that their media house, Kencity Media, would have been the first to confirm that on their station if indeed the stories are true.

Watch the interview as posted on GHPage :

Ken Agyapong spotted hale and hearty

The interview of Kenneth Agyapong comes after a new photo and video of the businessman and politician popped up on social media.

The new images showed the Assin Central MP looking okay in the midst of other Ghanaians in the United States.

He also posed with a family on the streets and was full of smiles.

