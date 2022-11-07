Brogya Genfi has filed a suit at the Supreme Court demanding the annulment of the 2020 Tolon parliamentary elections

The NDC Youth Organiser aspirant in the suit alleges that the MP, Habib Iddrisu, was convicted of forgery and fraud in Australia

Among the reliefs being sought is for the MP to be stripped of his seat and an election for a new MP held in Tolon

The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu, is in hot waters after a suit was filed at the Supreme Court challenging his legitimacy as a legislator.

The suit filed by a Youth Organiser aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Brogya Genfi, is seeking an annulment of the 2020 parliamentary elections of Habib.

L-R: An NDC Youth Organiser aspirant Brogya Genfi and Tolon MP, Habib Iddrisu Image Credit: @cgenfi @TolonSoYalana

According to Brogya Genfi, the MP was convicted of fraud and forgery in far-away Australia. He also adds that the MP was not fit to contest an election in Ghana when he filed his nomination.

Habib Iddrisu Was Convicted On His Own Plea By An Australian Court Hence Can't Hold Himself Out As An MP - Brogya Genfi

The writ, filed on Monday, November 7, 2022, stated that Mr Iddrisu was convicted on his own plea by the Perth Magistrates Court in Australia on November 28, 2011.

The writ also attached the relevant evidence from the Australian court.

Among the reliefs being sought by Brogya Genfi include a declaration that at the time of filing his nomination for the 2020 polls, Habib Iddrisu was not qualified to be elected to the office of a Member of Parliament.

Habib Iddrisu Increases NPP's Tolon Votes As He Wins 2016 Polls

Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, the NPP Member of Parliament for Tolon, retained the seat for the NPP with an increased margin since 1992.

He increased the NPP's votes from the 2016 figure of 21,782 to 31,429 votes to beat his main contender, the NDC's Yussif Adam, who had 22,145 votes.

Despite being a first-timer in parliament, he was nominated by his party and accepted by the Majority caucus to serve as its Second Deputy Majority Whip on its front bench.

Assin North: James Gyakye Quayson Cannot Hold Himself As An MP – Supreme Court Rules

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Supreme Court had injuncted the embattled NDC lawmaker for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, from holding himself out as an MP.

According to a 3News report, the decision was taken by a seven-member panel of judges presided over by Justices Jones Dotse.

