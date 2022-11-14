Vice President Dr. Bawumia is demanding the immediate dismissal of Charles Adu Boahen following an Anas exposé

Dr. Bawumia took to his social media handle to deny any knowledge of underhand dealings, as alleged by Adu Boahen

Anas, in his latest work, captures Adu Boahen receiving some bundles of dollar notes and alleging that Dr. Bawumia needs just $200,000 as an appearance fee

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has distanced himself from the contents of the latest piece of investigative work by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

In the yet-to-be-aired exposé, a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, is caught alleging that Dr. Bawumia needs just $200,000 as an appearance fee to approve the setting up of businesses and investments in the country.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Image Credit: @edward.kenzorre

Source: Facebook

Anas Exposé: Dr Bawumia Calls On Ghanaians To Ignore 'Untruths' From Adu Boahen

Even before the full video is released to the public domain, the Vice President has called on Ghanaians to ignore what the minister is alleged to have said.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Taking to his social media page, Dr. Bawumia touted his integrity, saying it is his most cherished asset.

"I am not aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed 'appearance fee'. My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities."

Anas Exposé: Adu Boahen Caught On Tape; Details How Dr Bawumia Needs Just $200,000 'Appearance Fee' Before Investments Can Be Made in Ghana

With a few hours left to the screening of the 'Galamsey economy,' the award-winning undercover journalist Anas released snippets of the exposé, which has dominated social media conversations.

Adu Boahen is captured on tape alleging that Dr. Bawumia needs the money as an appearance fee before an investment can be made in the country.

The setting of the meeting, which is in the United Arab Emirates, also sees the embattled minister being offered and receiving some bundles of US dollar notes.

Charles Adu Boahen Sacked By Akufo-Addo As Minister After Anas Exposé

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Charles Adu Boahen had been sacked following allegations against him in an investigative report by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

In a statement, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said the termination of Adu Boahen's appointment takes immediate effect.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh