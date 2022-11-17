MP for Adansi Asokwa has said he was disappointed to find out that the media in Ghana took his comment about not owning a car or buying fuel out of context

He said he was only joking and expected the media to differentiate between a joke and a statement of fact

The MP wants the media in Ghana to be circumspect in their reportage so they don't destroy people's reputation

For failing to differentiate a joke from a statement of fact, MP for Adansi Asokwa Kobina Tahir Hammond has slammed the media in Ghana for what he believes to be misreporting.

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the legislator, representing the Majority caucus as co-chair of a committee hearing evidence in support of grounds to impeach finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, said he did not buy fuel nor own a car.

He made this statement to parry a point raised by minority leader Haruna Iddrisu about the hardship in economy. The Minority caucus wants the minister's appointment revoke for plunging the economy into hardship.

However, a few weeks earlier KT Hammond had recounted how the fuel price volatility and unprecedent pump prices almost caused him to stage "third world war" at a fuel station.

Well aware that the NPP MP was trying to avoid admission that the finance minister, whose impeachment motion was before him, had caused the economic challenges as the Minority is claiming, some media houses run with his joke that he did not own a car.

Social media users reacted to the stories published about KT Hammond and criticised the outspoken legislator as a hypocrite.

But when sitting resumed on Thursday, November 17, 2022, the MP set the records straight.

He expressed disappointment about some of the media reportage of proceedings on the first day of the ad hoc committee hearing.

"I did not make any such categorical pronouncement as to whether I buy fuel or I don't. You should be able to distinguish the various segments of how anybody speaks...

"The Minority Leader asked a rhetorical question whether those of us in the room buy fuel. So I said sarcastically that I wasn't buying fuel because I didn't have a car. Since when did that become news?" the MP quizzed.

He also expressed disappointment in other reports suggesting that he was taking orders via instant messaging on his phone from counsel for the embattled minister, Gabby Otchere-Darko.

He said it was an insult to his intelligence for the media to think that he could be controlled by anybody.

Ofori-Atta: Speaker Refers Minority’s Censure Motion Against Finance Minister to Committee

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin on Thursday, November 10, 2022, referred the motion of censure against Ken Ofori-Atta to an ad hoc committee.

The eight-member committee will look into grounds presented by the Minority for the impeachment of the finance minister.

The bi-partisan committee will, after seven days, submit a report to the Speaker and the House for a final debate.

