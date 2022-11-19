Former finance minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey, has reportedly passed at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra

The late NDC stalwart died after succumbing to a short illness at the hospital on Saturday, November 19

Netizens have reacted to the disturbing news of Dr Botchwey's demise as some mourned with the family

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Former finance minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey, has reportedly died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Photo of Professor Kwesi Botchwey. Credit: Ghanaweb.

Source: UGC

The erstwhile NDC appointee died at 78 after succumbing to a short illness at the hospital, where he was receiving medical care.

Until his demise, he was a prominent member of the Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as he played an integral role in the evolution of the party from its PNDC era.

Netizens have reacted to the disturbing news of Dr Botchwey's demise as some mourned with the family.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

Daniel Twun said:

Sad. Rip. May God comfort his family.

Prince Nicholas Tetteh posted:

Rest in everlasting peace, sir.

Grace Acquah commented:

Rip, these people when in power, fly out for medical care and neglects the health centres in the country, lack of maintenance, lack of proper equipment to work with, lack of staff training and poor working conditions, etc.

When you are sick in an emergency when u can't fly abroad, you settle for our miserable health centres. Oh, why African leaders, when will you use Ur sense to do the right things when u are in government?

Nicholas Afful said:

Hope the president is taking some lessons from this. Ofori Atta kindly resign for us the youth to feel the nation of our ancestors

More updates soon ...

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh