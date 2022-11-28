Speaker Alban Bagbin says he’s very sure the Finance Minister has learnt a bitter lesson from the clamouring for his removal

This comes on the back of moves by both the NDC and NPP MPs for Ken Ofori-Atta to be removed from office

Parliament is also supposed to debate the 2023 budget statement, and economic policy document of the Akufo-Addo-led government on Tuesday

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, says he believes the embattled Finance Minister has learnt a better lesson from the ordeal he has suffered these past few weeks.

The minister is facing the time of his life after Members of Parliament from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) began moving for his removal from office because of his incompetence and mismanagement of the economy.

But according to the speaker, Ken Ofori-Atta has learned crucial lessons from those events in a hard and unprecedented way.

“As he sits here, he has learned a bitter lesson. It is uncommon to come across members of your own party rising up in Parliament against your own minister. It’s uncommon,” Bagbin said during an opening ceremony for a post-budget workshop for members of Parliament over the weekend.

The country’s legislators are expected to begin the debate on the 2023 budget statement and economic policy document on Tuesday, November 28, 2022.

Speaker Cautions Government Against Forcing 2023 Budget Through

Ahead of that crucial debate, the speaker has warned the government against using sheer bravado to push through their revenue measures and rather dialogue with the minority to reach a common ground.

He explained further that anything other than consensus would lead to acrimony and conflicts, which would not augur well for the Ghanaian economy.

Meanwhile, the House is awaiting a report from an ad-hoc parliamentary committee that probed allegations in a censure motion by the NDC MPs.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ken Ofori-Atta had fought the incompetent tag placed on him by the minority, saying it is a strong word.

Appearing before the ad-hoc parliamentary committee probing a vote of censure motion filed by the NDC MPs, the embattled minister vehemently rejected that assertion.

