Leading NPP stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has sent a distress message to the Minority in Parliament ahead of the presentation of the 2023 budget

Gabby says if the NDC MPs fail to approve the policy document, Ghana's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund will suffer a major setback

His plea comes amid agitations from the opposition MPs for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to be removed from office

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has made an emotional appeal to the Minority in parliament to support the passage of the yet-to-be-read 2023 budget.

According to him, failure to approve next year's budget statement and economic policy document of the Akufo-Addo-led government will spell doom for the country's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a financial bailout.

Taking to his social media handle, Gabby said the passage of the budget remains crucial to successfully negotiate an IMF programme to steer the country out of the current economic mess.

"Thursday's 2022 budget is crucial. It can't suffer a fate similar to the 2022 budget and its revenue measures. It could completely derail negotiations with the Fund if not passed. Critical to this are its revenue generation measures. We plead the NDC joins NPP in this for Ghana," he said.

The plea from Gabby comes amid agitation from a section of the populace, including both the NDC and NPP MPs, for the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to be kicked out of office.

But the NPP MPs have again acceded to a request for the minister to be allowed to successfully negotiate an IMF programme for the country and also present the 2023 budget.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NPP MP for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah, had questioned the credibility of the Finance Minister to negotiate an International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal for the country.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mr Opoku Ansah said a fresh face would restore the needed confidence in the economy and help turn things around.

