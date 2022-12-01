Former first lady Lordina Mahama has, in a romantic gesture, sent 64 roses the way of her husband, former President Mahama

The 2020 presidential candidate on the ticket of the opposition NDC celebrated his 64th birthday on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The couple continue to make their marriage fun and memorable with romantic gestures and surprises, which are constantly splashed on their social media handles

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

In a romantic gesture, former first lady Lordina Mahama has sent a lovely gift the way of former president John Dramani Mahama.

The 2020 presidential candidate of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress celebrated his 64th birthday on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Former President Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama Image Credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

Lordina Pens Sweet Message To Celebrate Mahama's Birthday

Earlier that day, Lordina penned a sweet message to hubby and described him as a perfect partner for her and the family.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She, however, took the romance a notch higher when she sent 64 roses the way of Mahama.

Lordina Sends 64 Roses To Mahama To Celebrate His 64th Birthday

Mr Mahama, in his appreciation post on his Facebook handle, posed with the huge box of red roses with a message that read: "64 roses from Lordina."

The post has generated exciting reactions from netizens who marvel at how the former first family continue to make their marriage fun and memorable with romantic gestures and surprises.

Massa Seadzi

Beautiful, l thank God for the love you both share , that’s what marriage is all about; keep setting the pace for couples. We need it now more than ever. Thank you, mama Lordina.

Joshua Kwame Fugah

Perfect example of a couple to learn from. You make love so real and beautiful. May the almighty God bless our mother for holding the fort. We love her ❤️❤️❤️

Torgbui Benson Afiawo Reuben

This your love herh, even Konadu ne Rawlings and Nkrumah ne Fatia love put together no go compare❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

Awudu Abdul Wahab

Always setting Example for we the younger generation. Wishing you many more of this day in your life with good health sir

Naadjar Mariam

Mr President this is beautiful and you inspire in all areas of life including marriage. You bagged a queen. Absolutely beautiful his Excellency. ❤️

John Mahama: Lordina Mahama Pens Romantic Message To Former President On His 64th Birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lordina had reiterated her love for Mahama as he marked his 64th birthday.

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lordina professed love for her significant other and described him as a perfect partner.

She accompanied the sweet message with a photo of the former president and some lovely ones of them both.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh