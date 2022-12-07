Parliament’s Appointment Committee has approved only 2 out of the 4 justices nominated to the Supreme Court

The other two justices whose fate hangs in the balance include Justices George Kingsley Koomson and Ernest Yao Gaewu

President Nana Akufo-Addo nominated the four to fill vacant slots in the country’s apex court

The fate of Justices George Kingsley Koomson and Ernest Yao Gaewu, two nominees to the Supreme Court, still hangs in the balance after Parliament’s Appointments Committee deferred their approval.

The committee approved the nomination of the other two Justices, including Justices Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Samuel Kwame Adibu Aseidu.

Some members of the Appointment Committee, including First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu and Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu

Akufo-Addo Elevates Four Judges To Supreme Court

President Nana Akufo-Addo in July nominated the four to fill up expected vacancies at the apex court.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, subsequently referred the nominees to the appointment committee for further scrutiny.

Supreme Court Judges: Fate Of Two Judges In Limbo As Appointment Committee Approves Other Two

But the committee, in its recommendations to the house, only approved the two Justices who are currently Court of Appeal judges.

In its 27th report on the nomination of judges to the Supreme Court submitted to the house, the committee said, “the nominees demonstrated dexterity in the knowledge of the law and showed character and competence.”

Akufo-Addo Appoints Four New Judges To The Supreme Court Bench; Asks Parliament To Speed Up Their Approval

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated three Appeals Court judges and one High Court judge to fill pending and projected vacancies on the Supreme Court bench.

The president has asked Parliament in a letter addressed to Parliament to expedite their approval to enable his appointees to assume their office as soon as possible.

"We have no power to reject anybody" - Appointments Committee chair

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has also reported that the chair of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Joe Osei-Owusu said the committee cannot reject any ministerial nominee.

“This Committee has no power to reject anybody. Our duty is to make recommendations to the house,” he stated on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, during the committee’s sitting.

The clarification by Osei-Owusu, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, came on the back of reports that the NDC MPs on the committee rejected three nominees, including Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister-designate.

