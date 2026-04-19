New Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz faces a race against time to solve Ghana’s growing goal-scoring problem

Ghana have attacking talent across Europe, but poor finishing and low international output are raising fresh fears before 2026

England, Croatia and Panama await, meaning the Black Stars must sharpen their blunt attack fast or risk an early exit

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With only 55 days remaining before the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins, attacking concerns continue to hang over Ghana’s preparations.

While much attention has focused on the Black Stars' conceding seven goals in recent friendly defeats to Austria and Germany, the team’s struggles in attack may be just as worrying.

Carlos Queiroz begins the urgent task of preparing Ghana for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Jan Kruger-FIFA

Source: Getty Images

New head coach Carlos Queiroz has little time to solve the issue before Ghana face a daunting group containing England, Croatia, and Panama in the North America tournament.

Against elite opposition, chances could be limited, meaning efficiency in front of goal will be essential.

Despite having several attackers playing in Europe, Ghana’s leading forwards have not fully convinced at the international level.

Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo has enjoyed a productive club season, scoring 18 goals, but has managed only three in 34 appearances for the Black Stars.

Antoine Semenyo is expected to shine for Ghana at the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

That contrast highlights Ghana’s biggest problem, as club form is not translating into national team output.

Captain Jordan Ayew remains experienced and influential, but his modest return of five club goals this season suggests he may need more support rather than carrying the burden alone.

Black Stars must deliver at the World Cup

Meanwhile, there is still hope for Ghana because the squad contains talent. Brandon Thomas-Asante has impressed with Coventry City, while Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has the pace and creativity to trouble defenders.

However, Queiroz must quickly identify his most balanced front line. He needs players who can create chances and finish them under pressure.

Selection decisions in the coming weeks will be crucial as the new Ghana boss is getting ready to assemble his World Cup squad, especially with injuries affecting some options.

The Portuguese coach is known for organisation and tactical discipline, but Ghana also needs freedom and confidence in attack.

If he can build combinations around Jordan, Semenyo, Faatawu, and Prince Adu, while integrating in-form options such as Thomas-Asante, the Black Stars may still become dangerous.

Race against time for the Black Stars

It should be noted that 55 days is not long enough to reshape a national team’s attacking identity. Training camps, friendlies, and tactical clarity must all happen quickly.

If Ghana fail to improve their finishing, they risk wasting any defensive progress Queiroz makes. But if the coach can unlock the talent already available, the Black Stars could still surprise many at the World Cup.

5 Ghanaian players Queiroz could drop

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined a list of five Black Stars of Ghana players that new boss Queiroz could leave out of this 2026 World Cup squad.

According to the Ghana Football Association, the 73-year-old Portuguese tactician is set to lead the West African side in the upcoming tournament in North America after replacing Otto Addo on April 13.

Source: YEN.com.gh