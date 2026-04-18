Newcastle United forward William Osula has joined a growing list of players embracing the viral Kakalika dance challenge

The 22-year-old found the net in the second half as Newcastle painfully lost at home to AFC Bournemouth

His celebration caught global attention, with Ghanaians in particular left impressed by the cultural flair on display

A CAF-accredited journalist told YEN.com.gh that the growing Kakalika trend reflects the power of social media

William Osula turned a routine Premier League moment into a cultural statement on Saturday, April 18, blending football flair with Ghanaian rhythm.

The Newcastle United forward struck in the 68th minute against AFC Bournemouth, finishing off a sharp attacking move with composure.

Latching onto a through pass, he powered past his marker, steadied himself, and calmly slotted beyond Djordje Petrovic to draw his side level in a tense encounter at St James' Park.

William Osula gleefully performs the Kakalika dance move after scoring in Newcastle's 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Apirl 18, 2026. Photo by Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

Osula scores vs Bournemouth performs Kakalika dance

What followed stole the spotlight. Osula wheeled away in delight before breaking into the viral Kakalika dance, a move popularised by DopeNation and rooted in the growing Ghanapiano wave.

The celebration instantly struck a chord, echoing shades of Asamoah Gyan’s iconic dance routines and sparking excitement among fans watching back home.

The joy, however, was briefly put on hold. A lengthy VAR review checked for a possible offside, freezing the stadium in suspense, The Guardian reports.

When the goal was eventually confirmed, Osula resumed his celebration, this time dropping to his knees and pointing skyward in relief.

Watch Osula's goal and Kakalika dance move, as shared on X:

Ghanaians react to Osula's Kakalika moment

His embrace of Ghanaian culture did not go unnoticed. Social media quickly lit up, with fans reacting to the unexpected but delightful tribute:

@CarlClarksonwil was hyped up:

"Newcastle Osula score goal finish dey dance kakalika He dropped baby jets dance and added Kakalika Kakalika to the whole wiase."

@thatniqqajay_01 quipped:

"Was Osula doing the Kakalika dance?"

Below is DopeNation's reaction to Osula's Kakalika celebration, as shared on X:

@Abusuapanyinba wrote:

"Osula just did the Kakalika dance."

@CyrusAgogo added:

"Herh Osula scored wey he do the kakalika dance."

@a_mawushie affirmed:

"Osula is dancing kakalika."

Unfortunately for Osula, his goal could not rescue a point nor inspire a comeback for the Magpies as Adrien Truffert slammed home from close range to score what proved to be the match-winning goal for the visitors, according to beIN Sports.

Nonetheless, it was the Danish forward's Ghanaian-inspired dance celebration that left an impression on many.

William Osula joins a growing trend of football stars jumping on the Kakalika dance challenge after scoring against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League. Photo by Paul Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

Kakalika tipped to reach football's biggest stage

Sharing his thoughts on William Osula’s choice of celebration, CAF-accredited journalist Stephen Zando of Kumasi-based Luv FM told YEN.com.gh the moment reflects a growing cultural wave driven by digital influence.

“It is undisputed that the Kakalika dance has now gone viral and is reaching global spaces,” he said.

“But it should also tell us the power of social media, because I reckon that the constant push by DopeNation and their dance challenge turned the move into a global vibe that became irresistible.”

He added that the trend could soon find its way onto football’s biggest stage.

“In the not too distant future, I expect the Ghana national football team to popularise the Kakalika dance even more at the World Cup.”

Arsenal W stars perform Kakalika dance

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the viral Kakalika dance gained further global traction after two women’s football stars joined the trend.

Chloe Kelly and Olivia Smith, both of Arsenal Women, delighted fans by showcasing their moves to the fast-rising dance.

Source: YEN.com.gh