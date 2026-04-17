The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has seized 40 vehicles at the Tema Harbour over the alleged use of fake DP stickers

The operation, which was intelligence-led, also uncovered cases where genuine DP stickers were allegedly used on vehicles with mismatched records

The DVLA said it is working with National Security to deepen investigations and has urged importers and stakeholders to comply with established procedures

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has seized 40 vehicles at the Tema Harbour.

This follows an intelligence-led operation that discovered the use of fake Drive From Port (DP) stickers.

DVLA, led by Julius Neequaye Kotey, seizes 40 vehicles at the Tema Harbour over fake DP stickers. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

According to a statement issued by the DVLA on Friday, April 17, 2026, the investigation further revealed instances in which genuine DP stickers had been affixed to vehicles with mismatched records.

It added that preliminary findings indicate that the vehicles were imported into the country by CFAO.

The DVLA further noted that an agent engaged to clear the vehicles on behalf of the company allegedly resorted to illegal methods, resulting in the discrepancies uncovered during the investigation.

A recent decline in DP sticker issuance at the ports, the DVLA stated, raised concerns and prompted further investigations, leading to the latest operation.

“The Authority recorded a significant increase in the issuance of DP stickers from an average of 2,000 stickers per month to approximately 15,000 in October 2025. In recent months, however, a noticeable decline in DP sticker issuance at the ports prompted further investigations,” the statement said.

The DVLA also stated that it is working with National Security to investigate the matter further and intensify efforts to prevent fraudulent practices within the vehicle importation and registration process.

It consequently urged vehicle importers and stakeholders to exercise due diligence and comply with established procedures.

The DVLA also reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of Ghana’s vehicle administration.

Read the DVLA statement on Facebook below:

DVLA updates fees and charges for 2026

Meanwhile, the DVLA has released a detailed breakdown of its service fees for 2026.

In a notice, the DVLA stated that its updated charges cover a wide range of licensing and vehicle-related services offered at its offices across Ghana.

The affected services include the conversion of driving licences, licence upgrades, replacement of lost or damaged licences, renewal of driving licences, issuance of new licences, accident reports, proficiency tests, and international driving permits, among others.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey, the publication of the 2026 fees aims to inform the public and ensure transparency in the delivery of its services.

NRSA, led by Abraham Amaliba, moves to close down garages carrying out illegal left-to-right steering conversions. Photo credit: UGC & DarthArt/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

NRSA to close garages over illegal steering conversions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) had announced plans to shut down garages that illegally convert right-hand-drive vehicles to left-hand drive.

The NRSA's Technical Working Committee flagged converted Toyota Voxy vehicles as particularly dangerous and raised road safety concerns.

Authorities, including Customs, the Ghana Standards Authority, the DVLA, and the Police MTTD, will enforce compliance.

Source: YEN.com.gh