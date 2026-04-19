Senegal have appealed to CAS to overturn CAF's controversial ruling, stripping them of the AFCON 2025 title amid ongoing disputes around the Morocco final

CAF ruled Senegal forfeited following a protest during the final, changing the result to 3-0 in Morocco's favor

Fans await CAS's ruling, which could dramatically alter the outcome of the controversial AFCON 2025 tournament

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The dramatic controversy surrounding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has taken another twist after the Senegal national football team officially appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), hoping to reverse the decision that cost them the title.

The dispute started when the Confederation of African Football recently ruled that Senegal had forfeited the AFCON final against the Morocco national football team following a protest during the closing moments of the match.

The official winner of the 2025 AFCON could change again at CAS. Image credit: SEBASTIEN BOZON /AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to CAF, Senegal had originally been crowned champions after securing a 1-0 victory in the final held in Rabat on January 18, 2026.

The decisive moment came in extra time when midfielder Pape Gueye scored what appeared to be the winning goal, according to the BBC.

However, the story took a dramatic twist when Royal Moroccan Football Federation lodged an official complaint after the final whistle.

The protest focused on a disputed late penalty decision that triggered furious reactions from several Senegal national football team players.

Tensions were high during the 2025 AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal on January 18, 2026, in Rabat. Image credit: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, CAF’s Appeal Board, on March 17, 2026, concluded that Senegal’s players left the pitch for approximately 17 minutes during the dispute.

According to the governing body, the incident was deemed a walk-off, which under the competition rules amounted to a forfeiture of the match.

Following that ruling, the fixture was officially awarded as a 3-0 victory to the Morocco national football team, overturning the on-pitch result and ultimately handing the AFCON title to the host nation.

Senegal formally challenges CAF ruling at CAS

Unhappy with the verdict, Senegal escalated the matter to CAS, the highest judicial authority in global sport. The appeal was officially submitted on Wednesday, March 25, as the Teranga Lions seek to reclaim the title they believe was won fairly on the pitch.

The Senegalese Football Federation is expected to argue that the events surrounding the protest were wrongly interpreted and should not have been classified as an official forfeiture under Confederation of African Football regulations.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), based in Lausanne, Switzerland, is known for handling major sporting disputes involving federations, clubs, and national teams. Its decisions are legally binding and have the authority to overturn rulings made by governing bodies such as CAF.

Officials in Senegal remain optimistic that their appeal will be fully examined as they seek to reclaim what they believe was a deserved and legitimate victory.

AFCON 2025 outcome could still change

Although Morocco are currently recognised as AFCON 2025 champions, the appeal means the competition’s outcome remains under legal review.

If CAS rules in Senegal’s favour, the decision made by CAF could be overturned, potentially restoring the Teranga Lions as the official winners of the tournament.

Such a ruling would represent a remarkable twist in one of the most controversial chapters in African football history.

Until the court delivers its final judgement, the debate surrounding the 2025 AFCON final is likely to continue, with fans across the continent closely watching how the legal battle unfolds.

J.E. Sarpong criticises CAF over Senegal ruling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that experienced Ghanaian coach J. E. Sarpong strongly criticised the Confederation of African Football for its decision to strip the Senegal national football team of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

Source: YEN.com.gh