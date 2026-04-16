Tsatsu Tsikata Calls Out the Supreme Court of Ghana Over 2020 Election Petition

Private legal practitioner Tsatsu Tsikata has criticised the Supreme Court panel that handled the 2020 presidential election petition

He argued that the court’s decision to shield Jean Mensa from cross-examination resulted in it being nicknamed “Unanimous FC”

Tsikata further claimed that, to this day, Ghanaians lack definitive final figures for the 2020 presidential election

Private legal practitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata, has slammed the Supreme Court panel that heard the 2020 presidential election petition, which was chaired by then Chief Justice Kwasi Anim-Yeboah.

Tsatsu Tsikata said the panel did not allow the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, to testify as the returning officer of the presidential election.

Tsatsu Tsikata calls out the Supreme Court of Ghana over the 2020 presidential election petition. Photo credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at an honourific lecture and awards ceremony at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, the renowned lawyer, who was counsel for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the case, argued that the court ought to have allowed Jean Mensa to mount the witness box for questioning over the conduct of the 2020 election.

According to him, the Supreme Court earned the nickname “Unanimous FC” because of its failure to allow the EC boss to be questioned in court.

“I found it sad during the election petition following the December 2020 presidential election that the expression ‘Unanimous FC’ became the name of our Supreme Court,” he said.

“The challenges to the declaration of results formally announced by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission required a fair and just adjudication. It was not in dispute that the figures of the outcome of the election that were announced by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission were corrected in a press release by the Public Relations Officer of the Electoral Commission,” he further stated.

“Subsequently, the figures that were presented in response to the petition by the Electoral Commission were also different from what the Chairperson had announced. The constitutionally designated returning officer, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, even though she had deposed to an affidavit verifying the answer of the Electoral Commission and was supposed to testify, did not testify to present the authoritative final figures, much less explain the ever-changing figures from the Commission,” he added.

Tsatsu claims 2020 presidential results remain unknown

In a report by GhanaWeb, Tsatsu Tsikata claimed that to this day Ghanaians do not know the exact figures for the 2020 presidential election because the Supreme Court protected Jean Mensa.

“To this day, therefore, the country has no definitive accounting for the 2020 presidential election. In the face of the evidence of a failure even to be in attendance at the process in the collation centre at the EC head office, the declaration of results that she made was even more problematic,” he stated.

“‘Unanimous FC’ was a verdict of the people on the proceedings in the Supreme Court, which shielded the returning officer from accounting to the people of Ghana,” he claimed.

Tsatsu Tsikata calls for reparations for SALL residents over ‘historic injustice’. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Tsatsu Tsikata demands reparations for SALL

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Tsatsu Tsikata had called for reparations for residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL).

He argued that they were denied representation in Ghana’s 8th Parliament following the 2020 general elections.

He blamed the situation on the creation of the Oti Region under Constitutional Instrument 112, which he said left the communities without an MP for four years.

Source: YEN.com.gh