Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) warned of potential SHS shutdown due to lack of government funding for student feeding

The Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, convened a meeting with stakeholders, which ended in a stalemate over the food supply crisis affecting SHSs

If the SHSs close down, it would affect the school calendar and preparations for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has warned that the Senior High Schools (SHS) may be compelled to close down if the government does not provide financial support for the continuous feeding of students under the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, convened a meeting with stakeholders, which ended in a stalemate. Photo credit: @moe.gov.gh

Source: Facebook

The warning comes after the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, met with the members of CHASS.

The meeting convened by the Education Minister brought together key stakeholders, including the CHASS, the National Food Buffer Stock Company, and the GETFund.

According to Citinewsroom.com, the meeting ended in a stalemate after stakeholders failed to agree on measures to address a worsening food-supply crisis in schools.

The issue at hand is the procurement of perishable food items such as vegetables, meat, and eggs, which has become difficult due to funding delays.

To address the challenge, the minister suggested that GETFund maintain an arrangement allowing CHASS to procure perishable items independently. However, the parties present did not agree.

The impasse comes after CHASS and the Conference of Principals of Technical Institutions (COPTI) formally sent a petition over the reduction of supplies from the National Food Buffer Stock Company and the impact of inflation on already constrained school budgets.

CHASS warned that they may be forced to send students home if the ministry does not arrange immediate funding to procure essential food supplies.

If members of CHASS send SHS students home, it will disrupt the school calendar and preparations for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Headteachers have reportedly resorted to using personal funds and relying on credit from local suppliers to ensure students continue to receive meals.

There are increasing concerns over the sustainability of the Free SHS feeding component, which supports more than 1.2 million students nationwide.

Stakeholders are expected to reconvene as soon as possible to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

What is Free SHS?

Free SHS is a government initiative launched by ex-President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on September 12, 2017.

The policy aims to make public second-cycle education free for all. The government initiative is geared towards improving literacy levels in the country.

Under the policy, the government covers all fees for students in public senior and vocational high schools, including boarding fees, textbooks, meals, and other charges.

Source: YEN.com.gh