Ghana is set for a major Premier League presence next season as three Black Stars attackers prepare to light up England’s top flight

A fast-rising Ghanaian international helped his Championship side secure promotion to the EPL on Friday

One Premier League side must avoid the drop to keep a talented Black Stars playing in the elite league

Ghana is set to enjoy a strong presence in the Premier League next season, with three standout players expected to feature in England’s top flight.

The Black Stars have always boasted a good number of players in one of the world's best leagues, from the days of Michael Essien at Chelsea to Sulley Ali Muntari at Portsmouth to John Paintsil at West Ham and Fulham to Asamoah Gyan at Sunderland.

Ghana's Antoine Semenyo is one of the best wingers in the 2025/26 Premier League season with 15 goals. Image credit: Man City, Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Now, ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season, YEN.com.gh takes a look at the Ghanaian internationals expected to feature.

Antoine Semenyo - Manchester City

As usual, after signing a contract that expires in June 2031, Antoine Semenyo is expected to feature for Manchester City next season following his impressive debut campaign at Etihad.

Known for his pace, power, and direct attacking style, Semenyo adds another dimension to Pep Guardiola’s squad, scoring 8 goals in 19 matches for the Cityzens.

According to Transfermarkt data, Semenyo contributed a goal in four matches as Man City lifted the 2026 Carabao Cup, beating Arsenal 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on March 22, 2026.

Mohammed Kudus - Tottenham

Mohammed Kudus is set to remain a key figure in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, provided the club avoids relegation.

Kudus, who is contracted to Spurs till June 2031, quickly built a reputation as one of Tottenham's most technically gifted players at the start of the current season when Thomas Frank was in charge.

However, on January 4 this year, the Nima-born talent picked up an injury during a Premier League game against Sunderland and has since not been involved in any Spurs match.

Brandon Thomas-Asante - Coventry

Brandon Thomas-Asante completes the trio after helping Coventry City secure a dramatic return to the Premier League.

According to the BBC, Coventry’s promotion ends a 25-year absence from the top division, marking a historic achievement for the club.

Meanwhile, Thomas-Asante has been central to their success, contributing 12 goals and four assists in the campaign.

His energy, pressing ability, and attacking movement have made him one of Coventry’s standout performers under Frank Lampard.

Brandon Thomas-Asante inspires Coventry City to return to the Premier League for the first time since the 2000/01 season. Image credit: Richard Sellers-PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Now set for Premier League football, he has the opportunity to prove himself at the highest level and strengthen his case for a regular role with the Black Stars of Ghana.

Together, Semenyo, Kudus, and Thomas-Asante represent a strong and exciting Ghanaian presence in the Premier League, signalling a bright future for both club and country.

Ghanaian players with the most 2025/26 goals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh drew up an extensive list of Ghanaian players with the most goals scored in the 2025/26 European club football season.

Leading the chart is Manchester City's Semenyo, who has fired 18 goals across all competitions this season for both his former side, Bournemouth, and current team.

Source: YEN.com.gh