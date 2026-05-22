The Minority in Parliament has vowed to resist any new taxes or levies, citing the ongoing economic hardship facing Ghanaians

Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei criticised the government’s tax approach, describing its reforms as slow and largely ineffective

The caucus insisted that policies should focus on easing the burden on citizens rather than introducing additional financial pressures

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The Minority caucus in Parliament has vowed to oppose any attempt by the government to introduce new taxes or levies, warning that Ghanaians are already grappling with severe economic hardship.

The position was made clear during a media briefing by Parliament’s leadership on Friday, May 22, 2025, where key national issues were addressed.

Deputy Minority Leader, Patricia Appiagyei, says her Caucus will reject new taxes from the President John Mahama-led administration. Photo credit: Parliament of Ghana & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei, speaking for the caucus, criticised what she described as inconsistencies in the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) tax policies since assuming office in January 2025.

In a report by Citinewsroom, she acknowledged the need for fiscal discipline but argued that measures introduced so far have failed to bring meaningful relief.

According to her, reforms aimed at cutting waste and improving economic management have been slow and largely symbolic, with little impact on citizens.

Minority calls for relief-focused pPolicies

Appiagyei urged the government to prioritise policies that ease the burden on households and businesses.

“The Minority welcomes genuine efforts to cut waste, but reforms so far appear too slow and largely cosmetic. Ghanaians are taxed enough and the Minority reiterates its firm position of no new taxes on an already burdened citizenry," they said.

“It must be placed on record that the NDC, while in opposition, vehemently opposed some taxes, yet has introduced its own levies in government, which contradicts its promise," they added.

Ghana exits IMF bailout

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghana had exited its IMF bailout programme following the successful completion of its Extended Credit Facility arrangement.

The government said the early conclusion reflects restored macroeconomic stability and progress towards debt sustainability

Authorities added that key indicators, including inflation, currency strength and economic growth, have shown marked improvement

Source: YEN.com.gh