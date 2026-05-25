Fans of Beverly Afaglo have called on the actress's family to take action against her supposed closest friend over her numerous interviews

This came after Beverly's sister, Royal Elorm, came out to speak about some false narratives being speculated about the movie star

The actress's 'best friend' has since been seen granting interviews, sharing what many believe is private information about her death

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Beverly Afaglo's self-proclaimed best friend called out after the actress's family spoke against false narratives about her death.

Beverly Afaglo's 'best friend' is in trouble as the late actress's family calls out unauthorised interviews. Image credit: GHBrain, Beverly Afaglo

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, May 24, 2026, the Ghanaian entertainment industry was thrown into heartbreak after their very own Beverly Afaglo was announced dead.

The sad news was shared by her husband, Choirmaster of ‘Praye’ fame, with reports indicating that she died on May 23, 2026, after battling cancer for two years.

According to her manager, Abas Iddrisu, she died at the Tema Maritime Hospital around 11:45 pm on Saturday.

Following reports of Beverly's death, her supposed friend has been granting interviews, giving details surrounding her death. This seems the actions of the actress's close paddy did not sit well with her family as they reacted.

A TikTok video of Beverly Afaglo's friend speaking about her death is below:

Beverly Afaglo's sister on speculated reports

In a post shared on her Facebook page, Royal Elorm slammed those spreading false reports about Beverly's cause of death.

She demanded that the family be shown some respect, saying:

"We, the family of Beverly Afaglo, kindly ask everyone to please stop sharing and promoting inaccurate stories and speculation surrounding Beverly’s passing."

"There are many false narratives circulating on social media regarding her health, treatment, and how she passed. During this incredibly difficult time, we respectfully ask for compassion, sensitivity, and respect for the family."

"Please allow Beverly to be remembered for her strength, courage, and the love she had for her children and family, not misinformation and rumours."

The Facebook post of Beverly Afaglo's sister is below:

Fans of Beverly Afaglo call out friend

Follow the message from Beverly Afaglo's sister, fans have called out her supposed friend, asking that the actress's family take action against her.

According to one netizen, Beverly's family should ensure that she remains silent on giving information if they did not authorise that.

Some social media comments from the actress's fans are below:

Nyarko wrote:

" That so-called best friend should shut up a bit. It's too early to be granting interviews. I think her family has to take actions against her."

Egbenya wrote:

"Condolences to you. I personally don't understand why her so-called best friend is granting interviews here and there. Has the family nominated her to speak on their behalf?! Please stop her already, because it's getting irritating"

Ammy wrote:

"Please tell her best friend who is granting interviews to stop it unless she has been directed by the family to do so. She is doing too much of it."

Fafali wrote:

"The family should stop her friend from granting those unnecessary interviews; she isn't respecting her friend's privacy and legacy."

Beverly Afaglo's sister breaks her silence over false narratives about Beverly Afaglo's death, sending a strong warning. Image credit: Royal Elorm, Beverly Afaglo

Source: Facebook

Beverly Afaglo's advice to upcoming female actors

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of Beverly Afaglo advising young and upcoming female actors surfaced after the news of her demise went viral.

The late actress's husband, Choirmaster, confirmed the demise of his partner, with his raw, unfiltered grief sending shockwaves across social media timelines.

Source: YEN.com.gh