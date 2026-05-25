Tech giant Microsoft has officially shut down the Outlook Lite app for Android users as of Monday, May 25, 2026

As a result of the shutdown, no existing emails or accounts will be lost, ensuring a smooth transition to Outlook Mobile

The features of the Outlook Lite app have been gradually integrated into the main app, leading to its retirement

Android smartphone users have received bad news after tech giant Microsoft officially shut down one of their major applications on Monday, May 25, 2026.

Microsoft shuts down a major application used by over 10 million Android smartphone users. Photo source: Ivan Pantic/Getty Images, AxelRedder/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As of Monday, May 25, 2026, the Outlook Lite app, a lightweight email application created for Android users with low-end devices and slower internet connections, will cease to function after its deadline.

As a result, Android smartphone users will not be able to access their email accounts through the app, which has over 10 million users worldwide and was launched less than four years ago.

Microsoft notifies users about Outlook Lite's shutdown

In a notice shared on their official website for customers, Microsoft announced that the Outlook Lite app will be officially retired and will no longer function on Android devices globally.

The tech giant also advised users to switch to the Outlook mobile app instead for a better experience with their email accounts.

Microsoft stated:

"The Outlook Lite app will be fully retired and will no longer provide mailbox functionality starting May 25, 2026. To continue enjoying a secure and feature-rich email experience, we recommend switching to Outlook Mobile."

Will existing emails and accounts be affected?

According to the Sun UK report, no emails or accounts would be lost as a result of the Outlook Lite app's shutdown.

Emails, calendar events, contacts, and attachments will remain securely stored in Microsoft's cloud infrastructure and be accessible through sign-ins on the regular Outlook Mobile application.

Microsoft noted that Android users will regain control of their accounts and emails after installing the main Outlook app and logging in with their existing credentials.

Why is Microsoft shutting down Outlook Lite?

Outlook Lite's shutdown comes after Microsoft gradually incorporated all of the app's key features into the main application.

The tech giant had launched the app in August 2022 as a stripped-down version of the flagship Outlook Mobile app.

It was built to consume less storage space, use fewer system resources, and perform efficiently on budget smartphones.

Samsung announces its decision to shut down a major mobile application in July 2026, warning users to use an alternative app. Photo cedit: @Nur Photo, @Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The app also supported slower network connections, including 2G and 3G services.

Microsoft began plans to shut down the Outlook Lite app service in October 2025 by blocking new downloads from the Google Play Store.

As such, new Android phone users were unable to download the app on the Play Store from then until the day of its shutdown.

Before the final shutdown of the app, existing Android phone users were allowed to continue using the app for several months.

Samsung set to retire major app

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samsung was set to retire its major app, Samsung Messages, in July 2026.

The tech company also advised their users to switch to another application.

Source: YEN.com.gh