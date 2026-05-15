The Governing Council of the University of Cape Coast has appointed Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto as the institution’s new Vice-Chancellor

He currently serves as Acting Vice-Chancellor and Pro Vice-Chancellor and is expected to formally assume office on 1st August 2026

The appointment confirmed him as the substantive head of the university, marking a major leadership transition at UCC

The Governing Council of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has appointed Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto as the institution’s new Vice-Chancellor, marking a key leadership transition at the university.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the decision was taken following a Special Meeting held on May 15, 2026.

UCC appoints Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto as its new Vice-Chancellor. Photo credit: UCC/Facebook.

Source: UGC

An official notice from the Council Secretariat indicated that Professor Aheto has been confirmed as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Professor Aheto to assume office in August 2026

Profesor Aheto currently serves as the Acting Vice-Chancellor as well as the Pro Vice-Chancellor of UCC.

He is expected to formally take over as Vice-Chancellor on August 1, 2026, completing the transition into the substantive role.

The Council’s announcement indicates that the appointment was part of a structured process to regularise leadership at the university.

The confirmation effectively elevates Professor Aheto from acting capacity to full substantive head of the institution.

The notice communicating the appointment was issued by the UCC Council Secretariat after the Special Meeting.

It was signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Gideon Enoch Abbeyquaye, who formally conveyed the decision of the Governing Council.

The appointment is expected to usher in a new phase of leadership at UCC as the university continues its academic and administrative development under its newly confirmed Vice-Chancellor.

KNUST appoints new Vice-Chancellor

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the KNUST had appointed Professor Christian Agyare as its next Vice-Chancellor following a rigorous selection process by the Governing Council.

He would assume office on August 1 2026, succeeding Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the university’s first female Vice-Chancellor.

His leadership is expected to focus on strengthening research excellence, managing student growth, and advancing the university’s global standing.

Source: YEN.com.gh