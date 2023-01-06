The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo has made a passionate appeal to the ‘Rebel’ NPP MPs

Vincent Ekow Assafuah in a u-turn called on his other colleagues on the Majority caucus to back down on demands for Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked

He says improvements in the country’s economic situation warrant the embattled minister is allowed to remain in office to consolidate the gains

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region, has called on his colleague MPs from the Majority caucus who joined him to champion the ‘Ken Must Go’ agenda to back down on their demands.

According to him, improvements in the country’s economic situation warrant the embattled finance minister staying in office to consolidate the gains.

'Rebel' NPP MPs Petition Akufo-Addo To Sack Ofori-Atta

Earlier, a group of MPs from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) including Ekow Assafuah petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo to immediately sack Ken Ofori-Atta from office.

The rebel NPP MPs among others said they were acting on behalf of their constituents who lamented the economic crisis and accused the minister of incompetently managing the financial affairs of the country.

But the NPP MP says just as he has softened his stance, his colleague MPs should do the same.

Old Tafo MP Scores Ofori-Atta High Marks; Says He's No Longer In 'Ken Must Go' Agenda

He said he is no longer interested in pursuing the ‘Ken Must Go’ agenda because the economy is gradually bouncing back from the earlier challenges.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Ekow Assafuah said he will no longer be part of any future meeting to discuss the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta adding that the minister has proved people wrong.

“Within this short time, I will applaud the finance minister for what he’s done because I can see that the future is bright and there are signs of positivity. The finance minister is holding onto his words that he will turn the economy around. I am no longer part of the NPP rebel MPs because I am a principled man and will not attend any of their meetings. I am now seeing a better economy as compared to three weeks ago.”

Ofori-Atta: ‘Rebel’ Eugene Boakye Antwi Questions ‘Incompetent’ Finance Minister’s Continuous Stay In Office

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that one of the 'rebel' NPP MPs, Eugene Boakye Antwi, had questioned the continuous stay in office of the finance minister.

According to the Subin MP, the minister would have been long sacked if he was in any civilized democratic country.

The MP, who is part of the members of the Majority caucus demanding the exit of Ken Ofori-Atta from office, resurrected the agenda in a recent interview.

