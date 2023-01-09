Police have said one of the key suspects in the violence that hit the NDC's youth and women's congress opened fire on one their officers

The officer got injured and is responding to treatment, police have said

However, police explained in a statement that their officers also returned fire shooting Jango, the suspect, in the leg

Police say one of the suspects being chased for his involvement in a bitter violence during the opposition NDC’s National Youth and Women’s congress shot and wounded a police officer during his arrest.

Police have said in a statement that Iddrisu Abass alias Jango, believed to be the ring leader opened fire on one of the police officers wounding him.

The officers, police said, returned fire and shot him in the legs. The incident occurred at his hideout at Kintampo in the Bono region.

Another suspect, Dawda Mohammed Nazir, was also arrested at Wenchi in the Bono East region on January 8, 2023.

The latest arrests bring the number of suspects arrested so far in connection with the disturbances to four. Police are in hot pursuit of 12 more suspects.

“Both the injured officer and the injured suspect are receiving medical attention and are in a stable condition. Following the arrest, some youth of Wenchi massed up to attack the Police team but Police have since restored law, order and security in the area,” police said.

Police explained that the faces of the suspects have been shown because they were declared wanted before their arrest.

