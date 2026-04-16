Betty Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah has formally declared her intention to contest for the National Women’s Organiser position

The former Afram Plains North MP says her decision follows extensive consultations with mentors and gendr activists

She is expected to face competition from key party figures as the race for the influential position begins to take shape

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Betty Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah, former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Afram Plains North, has formally announced her intention to contest for the National Women’s Organiser position of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to her, the decision to join the race was taken after extensive consultations with her political mentors and other women’s empowerment advocates.

Former Afram Plains North MP, Betty Krosby Mensah, joins the NDC women’s organiser race. Photo credit: Betty Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Speaking to GHOne TV on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Betty, who currently serves as a Technical Advisor to the Minister of Sports and Recreation, indicated that she has a solid plan to take the women’s wing of the NDC to another level.

In a recent interview on Angle FM, the former MP also said she is bringing fresh enthusiasm and energy to the NDC’s women’s wing.

“This morning, I’m giving you a clue. For the past two months, I have had a lot of consultations about my background, where I hail from, and how firmly I have stood over the years as a gender advocate when it comes to fighting for women’s empowerment and gender equality. I am bringing on board enthusiasm and energy.

“So far, so good. I just returned from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region after ongoing consultations, and intentions are very clear that, come December 2026, I will be contesting to be elected as the National Women’s Organiser of the NDC. I am fully confident in my candidature based on the consultations I have undertaken so far,” she disclosed to Saddick Adams on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

She also stated that her candidacy presents vast experience in understanding the well-being of women and gives her a voice to empower them.

“Most of my leaders believe that, considering the position of my party now as the only political party in the country, the NDC, we need a strong voice and a figure who is well-endowed with women’s understanding and who also has the energy to rally the women’s wing,” she stated.

Read the Facebook post below:

The contest for the NDC National Women’s Organiser position is part of a broader cycle of internal party elections scheduled for late 2026.

The NDC’s internal elections to select national organisers are scheduled to take place on December 12, 2026.

Betty is expected to face competition from other prominent party figures, including Abigail Yaa Mensah, the current Deputy Women’s Organiser, who doubles as the CEO of MASLOC, and Lawrencia Abena Wura, another strong social media activist within the party.

Who is Betty Krosbi?

Born on August 29, 1980, in Donkorkrom in the Eastern Region, Betty is a strong voice within the ruling NDC.

Aside from her role as Technical Advisor to the Sports Ministry, she is also the Chairperson of the Black Queens B Management Committee, an appointment she received from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in October 2025.

Betty served two terms in Parliament between 2017 and 2025 before she was defeated by independent candidate Worlase Kpeli in the 2024 Afram Plains North parliamentary elections.

She is also a strong advocate for capacity building and leadership readiness, urging young women to prepare themselves so they are “undeniable” when opportunities arise.

In terms of education, Betty holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Zenith University College and a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Accounting from Koforidua Technical University.

Government appointee resigns to contest NDC elections

Christopher Ankou, an appointee in President John Mahama's government, resigns to contest the secretary position of the NDC in Madina. Photo credit: Chris Afrikavi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Christopher Ankou had resigned from his role in John Mahama’s administration at LaNMMA to contest the NDC Madina secretary position.

He said his decision is driven by a desire to serve the people and strengthen the party's structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

This latest endeavour marked Ankou's third attempt at the constituency secretary role after previous unsuccessful bids in 2018 and 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh