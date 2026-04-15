A Ghanaian man identified as Isaac Oppong has been arrested in Ontario, Canada, over allegations of involvement in a large-scale fraud scheme

Oppong is facing 10 charges, including fraud, identity fraud, money laundering, possession of property obtained by crime, and conspiracy to commit an offence

Authorities continue to follow leads as part of an expanded investigation into the alleged complex fraudulent network

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A Ghanaian pastor, Isaac Oppong, has been arrested by police in Vaughan, Ontario, in Canada over his alleged involvement in a fraudulent scheme targeting a government social support programme.

Oppong, a legal resident of Canada and a pastor affiliated with the Miracle Arena for All Nations church, is accused of being part of a 15-member group suspected of exploiting a government initiative designed to assist individuals at risk of homelessness.

Ghanaian man, Isaac Oppong has been arrested in Canada over alleged involvement in a fraud scheme targeting a government support programme. Photo credit: Isaac Oppong/LinkedIn

Source: Getty Images

The programme, known as Project Great One, is part of the region’s Homelessness Prevention Programme, which supports vulnerable individuals not currently on other social assistance systems.

Police allege that the 38-year-old is the mastermind of the syndicate, which is believed to have fraudulently obtained nearly $100,000 between January and December 2024.

According to investigators, a review by York Region staff uncovered multiple applications containing falsified information, triggering a broader probe that began in April 2025.

Oppong now faces 10 charges, including fraud, identity fraud, laundering proceeds of crime, possession of property obtained by crime, and conspiracy to commit an offence.

Authorities say the case involves multiple charges, including fraud and money laundering, with investigations still ongoing. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing and have indicated that additional victims may be identified as the case develops.

The Miracle Arena for All Nations church has stated that it did not know about the alleged fraudulent activities until it was informed by police during investigations in November 2025.

Police continue to pursue leads as part of the widening investigation into the alleged scheme.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Wife reportedly scams hubby of GH₵120k

In another report, a Ghanaian woman reportedly used her husband's money to travel to Europe from their home country without the man's knowledge.

The husband, who lived in Canada, was undertaking a building project in Ghana and sent some money to his wife to facilitate the process.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the man said it was his wife who encouraged him to travel abroad so they could secure a better future for their children.

"My wife convinced me to travel abroad for the sake of the future of our children. When I travelled, I did not hand my business in Ghana over to her because of her poor relationship with money. However, she started complaining."

"So I sent her GH₵120,000 to fund a building project we were undertaking. After she received the money, I did not hear foe a while. My wife later called me to inform me that she had left for Europe."

Upon further enquiries, the woman told her husband that she used the GH₵120,000 he sent for the building to fund her travel.

She promised to pay back the money when she could.

The man said his wife's action had left him disappointed, and even though he reported the incident to his in-laws, nothing had come from this.

The man said he now wants to return to Ghana since it was not his idea to travel.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Woman shares ex-husband's abuse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian in Canada had narrated how she escaped from her ex-husband due to alleged abuse.

Despite an apology, Afua said the behaviour continued while abroad, leading her to leave and later gain full custody of their children.

Source: YEN.com.gh