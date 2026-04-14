Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, has reportedly been admitted to hospital following his release from police custody

According to party member KOKA, he was already unwell when he was invited and subsequently detained by the CID in Accra

He is currently said to be in a critical condition and receiving emergency medical care

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC, has reportedly been admitted to hospital after his release from police custody on Monday, April 13, 2026.

This was disclosed by a member of the NPP, Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA.

Kwame Baffoe, Abronye DC, NPP, Bono Regional Chairman, has reportedly been admitted to a hospital after his release from police custody, according to KOKA. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

According to him, Abronye DC had been unwell for some time and was in Accra on Monday to seek medical attention when the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service invited him for questioning.

However, upon arrival at the CID headquarters, the police detained him.

Speaking to a blogger, KOKA claimed that Abronye DC was immediately rushed to hospital after his lawyers secured bail for him.

He also indicated that the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP is currently in a critical condition and receiving emergency care at the hospital.

“He came to Accra for a medical check-up because he was unwell. So when they [the police] invited him and he went, they questioned and detained him. They released him in the evening, but he is currently in the intensive care unit. He is unwell and receiving treatment. So we plead with all those calling his phone to stay calm. The Chairman is okay, just that he is unwell,” KOKA disclosed.

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Why was Abronye DC arrested?

Abronye DC's recent arrest follows allegations of false publication, conduct likely to cause fear and panic, and issuing threats against a judge at the Adenta Circuit Court.

The development has drawn widespread public attention, with many awaiting further details from authorities regarding the case.

Baffoe has been arrested multiple times over the last year. Most recently, on October 8, 2025, he spent several hours in police detention over comments made related to Kennedy Agyapong.

This arrest comes after the NPP Sunyani East Constituency Communications Officer, Abubakar Yakubu, aka Baba Amando, was also arrested.

Adom News reported that the New Patriotic Party condemned the arrest as curtailing freedom of speech.

"The NPP views this development as yet another example of the growing use of state security apparatus to intimidate and silence dissenting voices under the administration of President John Mahama. The Party is particularly concerned that this action raises serious questions about the state of free speech and civil liberties in the country."

Abronye DC granted GH¢50,000 bail after spending a week in police custody. Credit: Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC)

Source: UGC

Abronye DC's first arrest

Abronye DC was first arrested on September 8, 2025, by armed security personnel from the Ghana Police Service.

His official charge was “offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace."

He was subsequently arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court 9 on September 9, 2025, where the presiding judge remanded him for about a week.

Randy Abbey sues Abronye DC

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the CEO of the Ghana Cocoa Board, Dr Randy Abbey, had sued Abronye DC on August 26, 2025, demanding GH¢20 million in damages for allegedly false and defamatory statements.

The Cocobod CEO stated in the writ of summons that the Bono Regional Chairman had made baseless accusations against him with the sole purpose of tarnishing his reputation.

Source: YEN.com.gh