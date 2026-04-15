The Coalition of Unpaid Teachers has staged a protest at the Ministry of Finance in Accra, demanding the payment of salary arrears

The group expressed frustration over repeated engagements with education authorities and the Finance Ministry, which they claim have yielded no result

The demonstrators vowed to remain at the ministry until they receive clear assurances on when their outstanding salaries will be paid

The Coalition of Unpaid Teachers has embarked on a massive protest at the Ministry of Finance to demand payment of their salary arrears.

In a video sighted on the Facebook page of Joy News, the unpaid teachers, clad in red and black attire, were seen protesting for their salaries.

Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, under pressure as teachers chant “Mahama wodeyɛka” to demand their 18 months unpaid salaries. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Holding placards containing various inscriptions to drum home their demands, the teachers were heard loudly chanting “Mahama wodeyɛka” as they converged at the Obra Spot in Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, to begin their march to the Ministry of Finance.

According to the National Organiser of the coalition, Eugene Zoranu Segbefia, some of the teachers have worked for 18 months without pay.

They consequently described the situation as dire, vowing not to leave the premises of the Ministry of Finance until a concrete assurance is given.

“We have teachers who have worked between seven and 18 months without salaries. As we speak, we do not even know whether the government will fulfil its obligation to us,” he lamented.

He further explained that they have had several engagements with the Ghana Education Service, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance without making any headway regarding their unpaid salaries.

The coalition further questioned the government’s decision to recruit new teachers without first paying the existing staff.

“We are already in the classroom working, yet we are not being paid. Why recruit more teachers when you cannot even pay those already in the system?” Segbefia questioned.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens react to unpaid teachers’ protest

Some Ghanaians on social media who chanced upon the video of the unpaid teachers’ protest took to the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Portia Addai Boadu said:

"Well you got me laughing wai -amidst the pain and frustration I hold empathetically for you."

@Qwesi Adjei Uppa Klaz also said:

"Yesterday was nurses and today teachers I guess tomorrow will be farmers....aban fon se."

@Felix Donkor commented:

"You guys should stop disturbing the reset! Aban papa aba!"

@James Yebil also commented:

"This is a legitimate demand but the actions and songs chanted may make people align it to politics. Let's find a more civil path to make our demands known."

@Alhassan Paintsil wrote:

"Now when you say: Ɛyɛ zu, nobody respond oo.. what happen? Then 7000 new recruitment is even huge since they can't pay them. They should recruit only three persons"

The Ministry of Education, led by Haruna Iddrisu, closes the teacher recruitment portal after 40,000 apply for the 7,000 slots. Photo credit: Ministry of Education/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Government to recruit 7,000 new teachers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghana’s recruitment portal for teachers closed after an overwhelming 40,000 applications for just 7,000 positions.

Education Minister Iddrisu explained tat budget constraints hinder plans to hire 50,000 teachers across the nation.

He also said that a digital education policy was on the horizon to bridge pedagogy gaps and enhance learning opportunities.

Source: YEN.com.gh