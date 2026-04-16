Angel FM newscaster Afi Hemaa resigned from her role at Kumasi-based Angel FM 96.1 after revealing her salary had been delayed for 14 months, making it difficult to continue

In her resignation letter, she explained how the prolonged non-payment put her under serious financial pressure as a mother, affecting her ability to meet basic responsibilities

Although the letter went viral online, Afi Hemaa clarified that she did not personally post it, even as it sparked widespread concern about conditions in the media space

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Angel FM newscaster Afi Hemaa has officially resigned from her role at Angel FM Kumasi 96.1, citing a prolonged delay in salary payments.

Angel FM presenter Afi Hemaa resigns after a long salary delay. Image credit: Afi Hemaa, Angel FM

Source: Facebook

A resignation letter circulating online, now linked to the presenter, indicated that she stepped down after going unpaid for 14 months.

The letter, signed "Dorcas Afriyie," explained that the situation had become unbearable, forcing her to make a difficult but necessary decision.

According to the document, the delay in salary placed her under serious financial pressure, making it increasingly difficult to meet her basic responsibilities.

Afi Hemaa shared her delayed salary ordeal

The letter also highlighted the emotional and personal toll the situation had taken, especially as she tried to balance work with her role as a mother.

Part of the letter read.

“This decision has not been easy; however, it has become necessary due to the non-payment and delay of my salary for the past fourteen months.”

She further added:

“As a mother, this prolonged delay has placed me under significant financial strain, making it increasingly difficult to meet my basic responsibilities and obligations.

Despite expressing appreciation for the opportunity to work with the station, she noted that she could no longer continue under the current conditions.

She stated:

“In light of these challenges, I regret to state that I am no longer able to cope with the demands of the role under the current circumstances.”

Check out her Facebook post below:

Following the circulation of the letter, Afi Hemaa also addressed the situation online, clarifying that she did not post the resignation letter to dent anyone's image.

Check out the Facebook resignation post below:

Afi Hemaa steps down from Angel FM, citing prolonged salary delay. Image credit: Evans Gyamera Antwi

Source: Facebook

Her reaction has since sparked conversations across social media, with many expressing concern over conditions within parts of the media industry.

Others have questioned how such a situation could persist for that long without resolution.

The development has drawn attention to broader issues surrounding welfare and payment structures in the industry, with calls growing for better conditions for media professionals.

As it stands, Angel FM has not publicly responded to the claims contained in the resignation letter.

Captain Smart slams Media General executives on live television and threatens to quit over issues he is facing with the company. Photo credit: @Onua TV/Ghana

Source: UGC

Captain Smart blasted Onua TV management

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Captain Smart voicing his unhappiness with Onua TV had gone viral on social media.

The host of Onua Maakye threatened his employer over issues he is reportedly facing at work, which is not making working comfortable for him.

Netizens thronged the comments section to share their views on Captain Smart's recent tirade.

Source: YEN.com.gh