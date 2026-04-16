A Champions League classic turned on a single controversial moment that left one side furious and the other celebrating progression

Momentum swung wildly in a high-stakes European battle, but discipline played a part in deciding the tie

Camavinga's red card sparked debate and anger from fans and the Real Madrid contingent, including Alvaro Arbeloa

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Bayern Munich secured their place in the Champions League semi-finals after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Real Madrid on April 15, sealing a 6-4 aggregate triumph in a pulsating encounter that also featured a decisive red card for Eduardo Camavinga.

The result brought an end to Madrid’s European campaign and confirmed Bayern’s passage into the final four of the competition.

Real Madrid manager Arbeloa questions Eduardo Camavinga's red card in the 4-3 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich on April 15, 2026. Image credit: Sven Hoppe/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

The German giants will now face Paris Saint-Germain in a highly anticipated semi-final showdown, while Arsenal prepare to meet Atlético Madrid in the other last-four tie, as UEFA stated.

Both fixtures promise elite-level intensity as Europe’s remaining heavyweights battle for a place in the final.

The Bayern–Madrid clash itself was a chaotic, end-to-end spectacle, with momentum swinging repeatedly between the two sides.

Goals, intensity, and tactical shifts defined the night, but discipline ultimately proved decisive in shaping the outcome.

Camavinga's red card proves decisive

Meanwhile, a major turning point arrived in the 86th minute when Eduardo Camavinga was shown a second yellow card, resulting in his dismissal at a crucial stage of the match.

The midfielder, introduced from the bench, first entered the referee’s book in the 78th minute after tugging on the shirt of Jamal Musiala during a tense passage of play.

His second booking, however, proved far more costly. In an attempt to slow Bayern’s momentum, Camavinga picked up the ball and walked away as the hosts tried to restart quickly with a free-kick.

Camavinga during the Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid Champions League quarter-final second leg on April 15, 2026. Image credit: Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Referee Slavko Vinčić had no hesitation in issuing a second yellow card, reducing Real Madrid to ten men when the match was finely poised.

According to ESPN, the decision immediately sparked frustration from the Madrid bench, with the dismissal widely seen as a pivotal moment that shifted control firmly in Bayern’s favour.

Arbeloa criticises Camavinga's red card

Speaking after the match, Real Madrid interim manager Alvaro Arbeloa expressed strong disagreement with the decision, arguing that the incident should not have resulted in a sending-off.

Quoted by Madrid Universal, the former Liverpool defender insisted the referee’s intervention altered the flow of a tightly contested tie, describing it as the moment the match effectively slipped away from his side.

Despite the disappointment, Arbeloa later added that he remains committed to the club’s direction, stating that he would respect any decisions made by the hierarchy and considers himself “a man of the club.”

Death of Real Madrid legend Emilio Santamaría

Away from the Camavinga red card debate, YEN.com.gh also reported that one of Real Madrid’s most iconic figures had died only hours before their crucial Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

The Legendary defender, Jose Emilio Santamaria, passed away at the age of 96 on April 15, casting a sombre mood over the team ahead of their must-win game.

Source: YEN.com.gh