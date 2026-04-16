Edwin Gyimah’s Wife and Father in Law Offer Stability During Crisis
- Edwin Gyimah’s wife, Mimi Gyimah, has remained by his side as he navigates a difficult personal period, with their two children also at the centre of the situation
- According to Auntie Naa of Oyerepa, Mimi’s father stepped in to support the family, providing accommodation and stability during a time of uncertainty
- Edwin acknowledged the emotional weight of the situation, saying, “No matter what happens, my mother is still my mother, and I will make sure she is comfortable”
The situation involving Edwin Gyimah has drawn attention beyond football, with focus now shifting to the role of his wife, children and father-in-law during the ongoing challenges.
According to Auntie Naa of Oyerepa, his wife, Mimi Gyimah, has remained present throughout the period, seen alongside him as the situation unfolded.
Noting that her consistent presence and support have played a key part in how the former Black Stars player is managing the moment.
Edwin and Mimi Gyimah share two children
The couple have two children, a daughter and a son named Edwin Gyimah Jnr, who have also been part of the situation.
Their presence has added a family dimension to the story, as conversations online continue to highlight the impact beyond the player himself.
Support has also come from within the extended family. Mimi Gyimah's father stepped in to accommodate Edwin, his daughter and the children, providing them with a place to stay during the period.
The move has been widely discussed, with many describing it as a crucial intervention at a time when stability was needed.
Amid the developments, Edwin is said to be dealing with a complex family situation, particularly involving his ailing mother. The circumstances have placed him in a position where personal decisions carry emotional weight.
Addressing the situation, he stated:
“No matter what happens, my mother is still my mother, and I will make sure she is comfortable”
The comment reflects his stance as he navigates both family responsibilities and the broader challenges he is facing.
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Meanwhile, conversations around the situation have continued across social media, with reactions focusing on both the difficulties involved and the support structures around him.
Mimi's father housed Edwin Gyimah amid homelessness
The role of close family members, especially his wife and father-in-law, has remained a central part of the discussion.
As developments continue, the situation highlights how personal and family dynamics can intersect with public life, drawing attention not only to the individual at the centre but also to those supporting him behind the scenes.
Edwin Gyimah makes the final decision
Previously, YEN.com.gh has reported that Edwin Gyimah has made in his feud with his family after his sister went on her knees to beg him for a six-month ultimatum.
The former Black Stars footballer rejected his emotional sibling's plea, claiming he has suffered enough, but vowed to consider her mother.
Ghanaians have reacted to Edwin's decision, as they warned him not to allow emotions to take over his decision to take back his house.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.