Edwin Gyimah’s wife, Mimi Gyimah, has remained by his side as he navigates a difficult personal period, with their two children also at the centre of the situation

According to Auntie Naa of Oyerepa, Mimi’s father stepped in to support the family, providing accommodation and stability during a time of uncertainty

Edwin acknowledged the emotional weight of the situation, saying, “No matter what happens, my mother is still my mother, and I will make sure she is comfortable”

The situation involving Edwin Gyimah has drawn attention beyond football, with focus now shifting to the role of his wife, children and father-in-law during the ongoing challenges.

Meet Edwin Gyimah’s wife who stayed through his toughest period. Image credit: Oyerepa, Edwin Gyimah, Mimi Gyimah

Source: UGC

According to Auntie Naa of Oyerepa, his wife, Mimi Gyimah, has remained present throughout the period, seen alongside him as the situation unfolded.

Noting that her consistent presence and support have played a key part in how the former Black Stars player is managing the moment.

Edwin and Mimi Gyimah share two children

The couple have two children, a daughter and a son named Edwin Gyimah Jnr, who have also been part of the situation.

Their presence has added a family dimension to the story, as conversations online continue to highlight the impact beyond the player himself.

Meet Edwin Gyimah’s wife, Mimi, amid his difficult period. Image credit gyimahmimi

Source: Instagram

Support has also come from within the extended family. Mimi Gyimah's father stepped in to accommodate Edwin, his daughter and the children, providing them with a place to stay during the period.

The move has been widely discussed, with many describing it as a crucial intervention at a time when stability was needed.

Amid the developments, Edwin is said to be dealing with a complex family situation, particularly involving his ailing mother. The circumstances have placed him in a position where personal decisions carry emotional weight.

Addressing the situation, he stated:

“No matter what happens, my mother is still my mother, and I will make sure she is comfortable”

The comment reflects his stance as he navigates both family responsibilities and the broader challenges he is facing.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Meanwhile, conversations around the situation have continued across social media, with reactions focusing on both the difficulties involved and the support structures around him.

Mimi's father housed Edwin Gyimah amid homelessness

The role of close family members, especially his wife and father-in-law, has remained a central part of the discussion.

As developments continue, the situation highlights how personal and family dynamics can intersect with public life, drawing attention not only to the individual at the centre but also to those supporting him behind the scenes.

Edwin Gyimah rejects six-month ultimatum appeal from his sister as he gives his final verdict. Mask Blog, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

Edwin Gyimah makes the final decision

Previously, YEN.com.gh has reported that Edwin Gyimah has made in his feud with his family after his sister went on her knees to beg him for a six-month ultimatum.

The former Black Stars footballer rejected his emotional sibling's plea, claiming he has suffered enough, but vowed to consider her mother.

Ghanaians have reacted to Edwin's decision, as they warned him not to allow emotions to take over his decision to take back his house.

Source: YEN.com.gh