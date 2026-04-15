A viral video shows an Opoku Ware School alumnus attempting to recruit a top athlete from St. Hubert Seminary Senior High School

The athlete, identified as Blessed Owusu, was the best-performing boys’ athlete at the Ashanti Regional Super Zonals

Alumni involvement in school sports is very passionate, with old students often maintaining strong emotional ties to their former schools long after graduation

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A video has gone viral showing an alumnus of Opoku Ware School attempting to lure a top-performing athlete from a rival school, St. Hubert Seminary Senior High School, to join his former school.

The athlete, Blessed Owusu, was named the best-performing boys’ athlete at the recently concluded Ashanti Regional Super Zonals Sports Competition, where he delivered an outstanding performance that caught widespread attention.

A viral video shows an Opoku Ware alumnus attempting to recruit a top-performing athlete from a rival school. Photo credit: Ask/X, Blessed Owusu/TikTok

Source: Twitter

In the viral footage, the past student of Opoku Ware School is seen engaging the young athlete and reportedly offering him an amount of GH¢50,000 as an incentive to transfer to his alma mater.

Despite the tempting offer, Blessed Owusu politely declined, expressing strong loyalty to his current school.

He reportedly stated that his love for his school was deeply rooted and that he had no intention of leaving.

The incident has since sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many users praising the young athlete for his discipline and loyalty, while others have found humour in the unusual recruitment attempt.

The development has also intensified conversations around the long-standing rivalry between schools participating in the highly competitive inter-colleges athletics championships in the Ashanti Region.

The Ashanti Regional Super Zonals remains one of the most fiercely contested school sports competitions in Ghana, drawing strong emotional investment from students, alumni, and supporters alike.

The athlete reportedly rejected a GH¢50,000 offer, choosing loyalty over financial reward. Photo credit: yoadutwum/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Old students of various schools are known to actively follow their alma mater’s performances, often showing strong pride and involvement in school sports successes.

The latest incident has further highlighted how deep school rivalries run, extending beyond the competition field into passionate alumni engagements.

Watch the X video here:

Prempeh College wins regional sports competition

The 2024 Ashanti Regional Super Zonals Championship was held on Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Ashanti Region.

Several students from competing schools were present to watch and cheer their representatives on to victory at the two-day event.

At the end of the Super Zonals, Prempeh College was crowned the champion of the boys' competition.

Prempeh College beat Opoku Ware and T.I Amass to emerge winners. The Sofoline boys won with 142 points, followed by their arch-rivals Opoku Ware School with 123 points and then T.I Amass with 91.5 points.

In the girls' division, St Loius came first with 150.5 points, followed by T.I Amass and Kumasi Anglican with 114 and 94 points, respectively.

Prempeh College wins world Robofest in Michigan

In another story, Prempeh College lifted the flag of Ghana high at the Robofest World Championship by winning their category and three other honours.

However, the group known as OLETHROS did not win the overall title, as it was awarded to the winners of another category.

The Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation Director, Dr Yaw Okraku-Yirenkyi, confirmed this.

Source: YEN.com.gh