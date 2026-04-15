A Ghanaian woman has criticised socialite Hajia4Real for flaunting rumoured RNAQ wealth amid his divorce saga, sparking heated discussions across social media platforms

The woman made several claims that have got fans of both Hajia4Real and RNAQ talking, with the viral Facebook video igniting intense debate

The controversy follows reports on the businessman’s divorce settlement with his ex-wife of 16 years, which many described as 'coins' as to the fortune the two had accumulated over their shared years

A Ghanaian woman has publicly criticised socialite and musician Hajia4Real over her alleged involvement in the ongoing divorce saga between businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) and his wife, Joana Quaye.

A Ghanaian woman criticises Hajia4Real over alleged involvement in RNAQ's divorce saga. Image credit: richardniiarmahquaye, Hajia4Real/Instagram

Source: UGC

The controversy has intensified online, with the socialite rumoured as RNAQ boo faces mounting backlash.

Some social media users have accused the businessman of spending lavishly on his alleged sidechick while neglecting his wife, who is said to have played a key role in building his wealth.

On April 15, 2026, Serwaa Kyeretwie shared a Facebook video capturing another Ghanaian woman openly condemning Hajia4Real, accusing her of contributing to the breakdown of a marriage.

In the video, the woman expressed disbelief at seeing Hajia4Real publicly displaying luxury at a time when tensions surrounding the divorce remain high. She questioned the timing and described the situation as troubling.

She further referenced Hajia4Real’s past legal troubles, noting that the socialite had previously been arrested in connection with a romance scam and had spent over a year in a United States jail. According to her, this history made the current situation even more concerning.

She criticised what she described as the socialite’s bold display of wealth meant to be enjoyed by another. She also questioned the source of the riches Hajia4Real is showing off, suggesting they were linked to the businessman, describing the situation as embarrassing.

“Her lack of shame deserves to be studied, and not in a good way,” she said.

The woman also expressed concern over what she described as growing support for RNAQ and Hajia4Real's alleged relationship, stating that such views were unfair given the circumstances.

Watch the Facebook video below.

Peeps react to woman blasting Hajia4Real

The Facebook video of the woman condemning the socialite’s alleged sidechick role in the RNAQ and wife situation has got many talking. Below are what many had to say.

Adwoa Biraah wrote:

"This lady has said it all….that girl has no shame."

Joana Hagan added:

"You cannot shame the shameless. It's a big problem."

Maame Ekua Kweiba shared:

"Hmmm .... posterity will judge them."

Benefits RNAQ's ex-wife got from divorce suit

On January 20, 2026, the Accra High Court delivered a verdict in the divorce battle between the wealthy businessman, popularly known as RNAQ, and his ex-wife, Joana.

The High Court ruling awarded Joana Quaye a lump sum of GH₵300,000, a one-third share of their house at Dansoman, two Jaguar FX cars, and GH₵5,000 monthly upkeep for their three children.

Joana, who had been married to RNAQ for 16 years and co-founded the company from which he built his fortune, had requested GH₵50 million in compensation, along with other benefits.

The presiding judge swiped away her demands, noting in his judgment that divorce could not be seen as an avenue for enrichment.

Below is a Facebook post with details of the RNAQ divorce verdict.

Hajia4reall claps back at Afia Schwarzenegger

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4reall clapped back at Afia Schwarzenegger after she levelled some serious allegations against her and Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

In an Instagram post, the socialite said she was not ashamed of her past as an ex-convict, describing her journey as part of God's plan and brushing aside Afia's attempts to humiliate her.

Source: YEN.com.gh