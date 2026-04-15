Afia Schwarzenegger has criticised some NPP communicators over alleged irresponsible propaganda

Her comments relate to the ongoing national conversation surrounding the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, also known as the anti LGBTQ+ bill

The issue has generated mixed reactions on social media, with users debating both the controversy and Afia’s comments

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Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has criticised some communicators of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over what she describes as irresponsible propaganda in the ongoing public debate surrounding the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, the conduct of some party communicators in their campaign efforts is inappropriate and does not reflect the respect due to national leadership.

Afia Schwarzenegger has criticised some political communicators over alleged irresponsible propaganda. Photo credit: Afia Schwarzenegger/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She argued that it was wrong for individuals affiliated with a major political party, such as the NPP, to circulate or recreate images of the president in colours associated with the LGBTQ+ community, describing the act as irresponsible and condemnable.

Her comments come in the wake of the arrest of two individuals alleged to be involved in the creation and circulation of images depicting President John Mahama in such representations.

The images have sparked widespread public condemnation and renewed calls for accountability.

Afia Schwarzenegger further stated that political communication must be handled with caution, especially when dealing with sensitive national issues, to avoid undermining the image of the country’s leadership.

The controversy relates to ongoing debates surrounding the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill. Photo credit: Afia Schwarzenegger/Instagram

Source: Original

She advised members of the NPP to emulate the discipline and conduct of the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, urging communicators to act responsibly to protect the party’s reputation and avoid unnecessary controversy.

Her remarks have since generated conversation on social media, with users sharing mixed reactions to both the incident and her response.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Abronye reportedly arrested over public comments

Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reportedly been arrested by the CID personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

The arrest follows allegations of false publication, conduct likely to cause fear and panic, and issuing threats against a judge at the Adenta Circuit Court.

he development has drawn widespread public attention, with many awaiting further details from authorities regarding the case.

Baffoe has been arrested multiple times over the last year. Most recently, on October 8, 2025, he spent several hours in police detention over comments made related to Kennedy Agyapong.

This arrest comes after the NPP Sunyani East Constituency Communications Officer, Abubakar Yakubu, aka Baba Amando, was also arrested.

Adom News reported that the New Patriotic Party condemned the arrest as curtailing freedom of speech.

"The NPP views this development as yet another example of the growing use of state security apparatus to intimidate and silence dissenting voices under the administration of President John Mahama.

"The Party is particularly concerned that this action raises serious questions about the state of free speech and civil liberties in the country."

Randy Abbey sues Abronye DC

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Cocoa Board CEO Randy Abbey sued Baffoe on August 26, 2025, demanding GH¢20 million in damages for allegedly false and defamatory statements.

The Cocobod CEO stated in the writ of summons that the Bono Regional Chairman had made baseless accusations against him with the sole purpose of tarnishing his reputation.

Source: YEN.com.gh