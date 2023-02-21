The minister of food and agriculture designate’s reaction to an intense grilling by the new minority leader has stirred massive reactions online

Bryan Acheampong who considered Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as a friend expressed shock at the line of questioning which put him on the spot

The Abetifi MP appeared before parliament’s appointments committee on Monday, February 20, 2023, after he was nominated as Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto’s replacement

Bryan Acheampong, the minister-designate for food and agriculture’s shocking reaction to an intense grilling by the new minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has stirred massive reactions online.

The Abetifi MP who considered the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP as a friend expressed shock at the serious interrogation and punches he was receiving.

Bryan shocked at line of questioning by Ato Forson

Bryan’s hopes which were dashed at this stage led him to exclaim ‘eiii Ato’ at the barrage of questions he was being subjected to when he appeared before parliament’s appointments committee on Monday, February 21, 2023.

“Ato you are my friend. Today, you don’t trust me? Eiii Ato. You should be testifying on my credibility,” Bryan reacted.

This is not a friendship arena - Ato fires back at Bryan

In response, Dr Ato Forson said that was not a friendship arena and added that he was only doing his job as expected of him by Ghanaians.

“We are here for the people of Ghana, so we have to ask the questions that are needed.”

The nominee who is a former minister of state at the national security ministry was answering questions on his role during the bloody Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election which was held on January 31, 2019.

Netizens have been reacting to the development some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh below.

@AddoAmankwaa

I laugh so hard when I was listening yesterday. Eii Ato

@JustJenero

He was shocked by his blatant false claims and incompetence questioning

@JunioMyers

He was rather shocked that his friend sought to expose him before camera

@alebsigo_son

Ato represents a whole constituency therefore, should not be asking questions for himself. The appointment committee of parliament is also representing the country so even if Ato is his friend, he still has to ask him to convince Ghanaians

@SammyAyt

If we want to develop then we should emulate Hon Ato Forson. Well done Sir

@donnover2

Why is this man taken this so personal , the people of Ghana need to know if they can trust u??

@AdamaduInnocent

Aaaa you are his friend and so? So the person shd not perform his duty on behalf of the state ? The man is doing his professional job and you are talking about friendship. That is why we suffering. With this, you did not convinced us.

@miccostero

What has friendship go to do with someone performing his duties?, as a matter of fact the president has been insensitive to the plight of citizens to reduce the size of his bloated government. We should be concerned about that and not friendships..

