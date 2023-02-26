Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has displayed some amazing cultural dance moves

The dance of the veep, which captured the hearts of those present, led to some spraying cash on him

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president of the Republic of Ghana, has been displaying some amazing dance moves at an event this weekend.

The cultural dance of the veep captured the hearts and imaginations of those present.

Bawumia shows off cultural dance moves

Clad in a black and white fugu, Dr Bawumia took to the floor and showed off his cultural skills, which showed he had not forgotten his roots despite attaining such an enviable position in society.

The moves caught the eye of those present as some joined in hailing him, with others spraying him with cash.

Dr Bawumia holds final funeral rites for late mum

Dr Bawumia was in Kpasenkpe in the North East Region for the final funeral rites of his late mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

Hajia Mariama passed on at the age of 82 on September 13, 2021.

Netizens have been reacting to the dance moves of the vice president, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh below.

Kwaku Dennis

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia responds to the sounds of the drums at the final funeral rites of his late mum in Kpasenkpe.

Abdul Razak

Ei Dr. Dr even the local dance koraa you still dey do off beat

Samuel Kwabena Ofori Amanfo

The humble servant The unifier The next gentle man of the land Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie

The dance of a winner! DMB2024!

Achirison De Baba-Tailor

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has done justice to the Dance. The man of the moment.

Mamprugu Kingdom

Vice President Doctor Bawumia Dancing to the sound at kpasenkpe in the final funeral rites of his late Mother. A true Grandson of Naa Gbewaa

Badigamsira Inusah Abdul Majeed

Once a Royal, always a Royal. He can choose not to be the Vice President of Ghana but for the Royalty, he will die with it. This is our pride as Mamprusi and we will hold tight to it. Nyalinbang Nabiiya

Abu Habib

Dancing too he is poor, like the way he's managing the economy

