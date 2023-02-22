The overlord of the Dagbon kingdom has publicly endorsed Alan Kyerematen as the next president of Ghana

Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II declared it was Alan’s turn when he stormed the Gbewa palace as part of his northern regional campaign tour

Alan Kyerematen, who recently resigned from the Akufo-Addo-led government, is on a nationwide campaign tour to galvanise his support base among party delegates

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen’s presidential ambition continues to receive the needed boost day in and day out.

The latest to join the bandwagon of praise singers who have publicly endorsed Alan Cash is the overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom.

Alan Kyerematen in a hearty handshake with Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II Image Credit: @alankyerematen

Alan's time: Yaa Naa endorses former trade minister

Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II believes it is the turn of Alan to be the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Ghana as a whole.

According to the revered traditional leader, the industriousness of Alan is needed at this crucial stage in the nation’s history, saying Ghana has reached a stage where his expertise is required to salvage the economy.

The Yaa Naa subsequently urged Alan to work hard to win the flagbearer contest and go on to win the 2024 presidential elections.

“It’s your turn”, he declared when Alan stormed the Gbewa Palace in Yendi as part of his tour of the Northern Region.

Fix economy when you win - Yaa Naa to Alan

Waving a bundle of fresh one cedi notes, the Yaa Naa said Alan’s first primary task when he wins the 2024 elections will be to restore the dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy so that the one cedi note which is essential to his people can be used again.

Alan Kyerematen, who recently resigned from the Akufo-Addo-led government, is on a nationwide campaign tour to galvanise his support base among party delegates.

Owusu Bempah predicts victory for Alan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International had predicted victory for Alan in the NPP’s flagbearer race.

According to ‘The Nation’s Prophet,’ the former minister has already won God’s heart ahead of the governing party’s flagbearership elections later this year.

Speaking at an interdenominational and empowerment service organised by Alan at the Accra International Conference Centre on Sunday, January 29, 2023, Owusu Bempah prophesied that prophetically and spiritually, God will manifest himself in Alan’s victory.

