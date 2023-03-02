The vice president of IMANI Africa has rallied the Minority in parliament to remain resolute in their opposition to EC’s proposed CI

Bright Simons, the vice president of IMANI Africa, has called on the Minority in parliament to be steadfast in their resolve to oppose the Electoral Commission’s new Constitutional Instrument (CI).

The CI, which has generated intense controversy, will see the use of the Ghana card as the sole documentation for voter registration in the country.

The move by the EC has been met with stiff opposition from a section of the populace, with the NDC MPs leading the charge.

Bright Simons waded into the brouhaha in a series of tweets in reaction to the development.

EC's proposed CI is illogical - Bright Simons

He described the CI, which will make the Ghana card the sole identification document for continuous voter registration, as illogical.

He said a robust opposition by the NDC MPs and the Speaker of Parliament is the only way to thwart the laying of the CI.

The comments by Bright have sparked reactions online some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

@AkwasiCobby

The government should also intensify their goal for every Ghanaian to get Ghana card. All advanced countries have some kind of 'Ghana card' I believe they went through a lot of push back when they started centuries ago. In the US you can't get by without SSN aka Ghana card.

@kwajo__Amponsah

I still don't get the opposition to this initiative. EC says a person shd present their Gh card to obtain a new voter card. Is it the case that the NIA services cannot be improved for us to get the card promptly or folks are just insisting on some rights?

@kobe_4dPeople

Again the NIA guarantor system is more robust with the oath & guarantor records system and has many other details which can be captured using passports etc but the voters I.d system isnt the same and a one stream approach with the Gh Card is the best way to go so far...

@agyeiababio

I also thought it was illogical, initially, it's Not. Why? The fact that you can secure a passport with a birth cert (and other documents) does not mean you can travel with that birth cert.

@KofiKorantengGh

In a country where close to 11 million people live below 5 cedis a day, i will see logic if the acquisition of the GH card is FREE and convenient. But if it further stresses an already limited household income then there is a problem because it will disenfranchise many.

Dr Ato Forson vows to resist EC's proposed CI

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the minority in parliament had reiterated its stiff opposition to the EC’s proposed CI.

According to the minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the new CI in its current form greatly undermines Ghana’s democracy.

Addressing the media in parliament on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Dr Ato Forson assured that they would do everything in their power to resist the introduction of the CI.

