Trade minister-designate KT Hammond has lamented the Minority's refusal to approve his appointment despite being vetted two weeks ago.

He told Parliament on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, that the refusal by the opposition legislators to approve his appointment is an example of growing animosity in the House.

"Let us try and introduce some sanity in the House. Sometimes I sit here, and I get completely distressed… and now...I have been vetted [and for almost two weeks, I am sitting here. They say they won't approve me... Look at all of this; can you imagine?" he lamented.

He made the comments after a clash between Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The two members of the leadership in Parliament clashed over finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta's absence in the House to answer an important question.

Afenyo-Markin took on Buah for saying that the whole House was not impressed by the minister's absence.

KT Hammond was worried that Parliament was disintegrating.

"There is no room for tolerance in this House. We have not been used to this," he added.

KT Hammond appointed to replace Alan Kyerematen

Nana Akufo-Addo appointed KT Hammond, an experienced politician, last February to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Alan Kyerematen from the Trade Minister.

He has also appointed Byran Acheampong to take over from Owusu Afriyie Akoto at the agric ministry as part of a new list presented to Parliament.

The Minority has said the appointments are unnecessary because Akufo-Addo's government is already bloated.

KT Hammond trends after his vetting

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that KT Hammond trended moments after his appearance before parliament’s appointments committee on February 20, 2023, because of some of his comments.

Among some of the highlights of his vetting was the disappointment he expressed over Ghana's importation of tripe or "yemuadie".

He also cracked a few jokes while in the hot seat, prompting concerns about the seriousness he will attach to his portfolio as trade minister if approved.

