Tensions are rising in South Africa following threats made by individuals claiming to be illegal miners ahead of planned anti-illegal immigration protests

Masked speakers in viral videos rejected calls for undocumented migrants to leave the country and warned against any attempts to force them out

The developments have renewed debate over illegal mining, immigration and public safety in South Africa

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Growing tensions have emerged in South Africa after individuals identifying themselves as illegal miners, commonly known as Zama Zamas, issued warnings ahead of planned anti-illegal immigration protests later this month.

The development follows the circulation of videos on social media in which masked individuals, claiming to be part of illegal mining groups, responded to calls by activist movement March and March for undocumented migrants to leave the country.

The Zama Zamas challenged Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma ahead of the national shutdown on June 30, 2026. Photo credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/Getty Images, Centralnews/X

Source: UGC

In the footage, the speakers rejected the group's demands and warned against any attempts to forcibly remove foreign nationals from South Africa.

The comments come ahead of a planned nationwide protest on June 30, organised by anti-illegal immigration and civic groups led by March and March. Organisers have called for stronger action against undocumented migrants and illegal activities.

The videos have sparked concern online, with some observers warning that the rhetoric from both sides could heighten tensions and increase the risk of confrontation.

One of the speakers in the footage argued that many foreign nationals were in South Africa in search of economic opportunities and better living conditions.

Watch the controversial TikTok here:

Authorities had not immediately commented on the videos or the threats contained in them.

The latest developments have intensified debate around illegal immigration, illegal mining and public safety in South Africa, with calls for authorities to ensure that planned demonstrations remain peaceful and within the law.

Source: YEN.com.gh