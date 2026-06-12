TikToker Ama Official’s latest livestream has left many followers deeply worried

A disturbing incident during the broadcast has sparked major concern online

Fans are now waiting anxiously for Ama Official to return and give an update

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Concern is growing among followers of Ghanaian TikToker Ama Official after reports emerged that she was allegedly attacked and robbed during a live broadcast, with many fans claiming she has not returned online since the frightening incident.

Concern mounts after a popular Ghanaian TikToker is attacked on TikTok Live. Image credit: Ama Official, Daily View GH

Source: TikTok

According to accounts circulating on social media, the incident reportedly unfolded while Ama Official was interacting with her followers during a livestream.

Viewers were left in fear when a masked man allegedly appeared and confronted the content creator during the broadcast.

Ama Official's livestream sparks concern

Reports suggest the suspect was armed with a machete and used it to intimidate the TikToker before allegedly making off with her iPhone and other personal belongings.

TikToker, Ama official's livestream was reportedly interrupted as the confrontation unfolded, leaving viewers confused and concerned about what had happened.

The disturbing claims quickly spread across social media platforms, with many users sharing clips and screenshots from the broadcast.

The incident has since generated widespread discussion, with followers expressing fears about the safety of content creators who frequently share their lives online.

Ama Official's silence worries fans

What has heightened concerns even further is the fact that Ama Official has reportedly not been active on her social media platforms since the alleged attack.

Several fans have taken to TikTok, Facebook, and other platforms to ask about her whereabouts and well-being.

Watch the Facebook video of the incident below:

Many supporters have flooded comment sections with prayers and messages of encouragement, hoping she is safe and recovering from the traumatic experience.

Others have urged authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice if the reports are confirmed to be true.

The incident has also reignited conversations about the security risks faced by social media influencers and content creators. As livestreaming becomes increasingly popular, many creators broadcast from their homes or other personal locations, raising concerns about privacy and safety.

While details surrounding the alleged robbery remain limited, the story continues to attract online attention as followers await an official update from Ama Official or those close to her.

For now, many fans remain hopeful that the popular TikToker is safe and will soon address the situation herself. Until then, concern continues to grow among supporters who say they are anxiously waiting to see her return online after the disturbing incident.

A daring overnight heist at the Hisense showroom in Ashaiman raises eyebrows amid accusations of selective municipal enforcement. Image credit: the1957news/X

Source: UGC

Hisense Ashaiman branch was broken into

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a high-end Hisense showroom situated at the busy Ashaiman Traffic Light intersection has been heavily burgled by unknown criminals.

According to reports, the intruders forced open the primary security doors overnight, escaping with expensive electronic appliances.

The high-stakes robbery carries immense irony, occurring just hours after local small-scale traders bitterly accused authorities of favouring the rich few while 'ruthlessly' destroying their small businesses.

Source: YEN.com.gh