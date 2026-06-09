Nkusukum chiefs have banned their MP, Dr Ebenezer Arhin, for alleged disrespect and market project discrepancies

Traditional rituals were conducted to invoke gods against the MP's presence on Nkusukum land

The dispute centres on the controversial change of location for the 24-hour economy market initiative

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The Nkusukum Traditional Council has performed traditional rituals, including the pouring of libation, to ban the MP for the area, Dr Ebenezer Arhin, from setting foot on any Nkusukum land.

The chiefs have accused the MP of depriving them of the 24-hour economy market.

Mfantsiman MP Banished From Key Community in Constituency Over 24-Hour Economy Market

Source: Facebook

The aggrieved Nkusukum chiefs, dressed in traditional black and red, and council members invoked the gods of the land to take severe action against the MP, citing persistent disrespect.

MynewsGH reported that before banishing the MP, the Omanhen of Nkusukum Traditional Area, Okogyeman Okese Essandoh IX, as part of the government’s 24-Hour economy market project, the MP informed them that he and his MCE had chosen the Mankessim market for the 24-Hour economy market initiative, and they inspected the place with the consultants and contractors.

Two weeks after the inspection, the same MP sent an invitation letter to the Nkusukum Traditional Council to attend the sod cutting, but upon reading the letter, they found out that the site had been changed.

Okogyeman Essandoh called the change a total disrespect.

Source: YEN.com.gh