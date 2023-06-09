NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has met all the 17 sitting MPs who lost their re-election during the May 13 primaries

Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has met all the 17 sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) of the party who lost their re-election bids to new candidates.

The meeting on June 7, 2023, was also attended by the leadership of the party like General Secretary Fifi Kwetey, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and the leadership of the Minority in Parliament.

Also present at the meeting was Professor Joshua Alabi, Mahama's campaign manager for the primaries.

John Mahama (L) and the NDC flagbearer posing for a photo with the MPs who lost their seats and some party bigwigs. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama.

The meeting, among other things, aims to rally the support of the ousted MPs for the party's campaign to win in 2024.

The 17 sitting NDC MPs who lost their seats during the primaries

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that NDC primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, resulted in big losses for some sitting Members of Parliament.

In all, some 17 MPs were ousted by new entrants by the time results were declared later Saturday.

Some 356,624 party delegates voted in the parliamentary primaries held in 259 constituencies.

Below is the alphabetical order of the names of the MPs who lost their seats in the primaries.

ABA Fuseini – Sagnerigu Abeiku Crentsil – Ekumfi Albert Akuka Alalzuuga – Garu Alex Adomako – Sekyere Afram Plains Angela Oforiwa Alorwu-Tay – Afadjato South Augustine Tawia – Bia West Christian Otuteye – Sege Della Sowah – Kpando Edward Bawa – Bongo Kobena Woyome – South Tongu Kwabena Donkor – Pru East Kwadwo Nyanpon Aboagye – Biakoye Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah – Amenfi Central Samson Tangombu Chiragia – Navrongo Central Sophia Ackuaku – Current MP for Domeabra-Obom but switched to Ayawaso Central Thomas Dalu – Chiana-Paga Wisdom Gidisu – Krachie East

Pollster Ben Ephson advised Mahama, NDC to meet all MPs who lost

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Pollster Ben Ephson said contrary to fears the opposition NDC losing 17 sitting MPs is a bad sign, the loss is not a big deal.

Ephson said the new faces are young and seem poised to deliver victory for the NDC in 2024.

He told YEN.com.gh that the NDC must rather focus on dealing with tensions that arose during the parliamentary primaries and assure the 17 MPs of the party's support.

"The Council of Elders of the NDC, their flagbearer John Dramani Mahama must meet all the 17 and assure them that they will be sorted out if the party wins in 2024," he advised last week.

